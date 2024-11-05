Is ‘Peanut’ the New ‘John Wick’ Puppy?

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Podcaster Joe Rogan had SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on the Monday episode of the Joe Rogan Experience and the two discussed the viral, tragic death of Peanut the squirrel.

Musk said the death of Peanut, also known as P’Nut or PNUT, shows how America is no longer the land of the free.

“How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the government can barge into your home with guns?” the billionaire mused.

Musk said he believed the story should make people want to “mobilize” and go vote on Election Day.

He later compared it to the plot of John Wick, the 2014 Keanu Reeves movie in which viewers root for the character to avenge the death of his dog.

Reeves portrays the titular anti-hero, who just wants to live a simple life after retiring from being an assassin but gets pulled back in after his puppy is murdered.

Rogan noted the cute relationship between Peanut and his owner, Mark Longo.

“Why would you kill that cute little squirrel that was obviously a pet and trained from the time it was a baby?” Rogan asked. “If you see the interaction that guy has with that squirrel, it was wonderful.”

Peanut amassed a large social-media following, where he was often seen with a cowboy hat or nibbling on waffles.

"Peanut was the best thing that ever happened to us." Peanut the Squirrel was euthanized after being seized by New York's Department of Environmental Conservation pic.twitter.com/TsFrwEyABc — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 2, 2024

Longo found the orphaned squirrel in New York seven years ago and promptly brought Peanut into his home.

New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation seized Peanut and a rescue raccoon named Fred from Longo’s home and animal sanctuary last Wednesday in rural Pine City, near the Pennsylvania border.

The two pets were euthanized after the department claimed it had received complaints and alleged the popular squirrel bit someone.

Longo spoke with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo Friday and expressed his disgust with the state of New York.

“We used resources from this state to kill a squirrel and raccoon and raid my house as if I was a drug dealer,” Longo said. “We have resources to kill a raccoon and a squirrel, but we can’t fix the major bridges down the street?”