Trump Plans to Sue Fake ‘Biopic’ Producers over Scene of Him Raping 1st Wife Ivana

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump’s campaign said this week that it will sue the filmmaker behind The Apprentice, a new film depicting Trump’s early years in the real-estate business, for making “blatantly false assertions” involving his first wife, Ivana, who died last July.

The film, which features Marvel star Sebastian Stan as Trump, depicts several disturbing and controversial scenes, including one in which Trump violently throws Ivana to the ground before assaulting her.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked,” Cheung continued. “This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire.”

He went on to blast the producers behind the film for using smear tactics against Trump in an effort to hurt him before November’s election.

“As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked,” Cheung said.

Director Ali Abbasi admitted before the film’s premiere on Monday that he deliberately portrayed Trump negatively because he disagrees with the former president’s politics.

“There is no nice, metaphorical way to deal with the rising wave of fascism,” he said, suggesting that Trump was the party responsible for such a perceived rise and not the cultural elites pushing propaganda and using every possible means at their disposal to keep him out of office.

“The messy way, the banal way, is only the way of dealing with this wave on its own terms, at its own level,” Abbasi continued. “It’s not going to be pretty. But I think the problem with the world is that the good people have been quiet for too long.”

Former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who invested heavily in the film, was reportedly furious about the direction Abbasi took it and attempted to stop its release.