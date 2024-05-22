Fani Willis Calls Jim Jordan a ‘Clown’ over House Investigation into Misuse of Funds

(Headline USA) Ahead of her primary win on Tuesday, embattled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis slammed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, this week over his investigation into misconduct allegations against her, calling him a “clown” in an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show.

Willis has largely shrugged off a litany of ethical issues by pandering to the district’s heavy black and Democratic constituents. She is likely favored to win handily in November against Republican candidate Courtney Kramer, a litigation consultant for former President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed Willis back in February over allegations that she mishandled federal funds in her case against Trump.

After forcing U.S. Marshals to hand deliver the subpoena and facing the threat of possible contempt charges, Willis eventually cooperated with the probe but called it “illegitimate” and “disgusting.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday, Willis doubled down on the suggestion that Jordan was simply attacking her for political reasons—despite having herself campaigned in 2020 on the promise to prosecute Trump for alleged crimes he had not yet committed at the time.

“Jim Jordan has time after time after time attacked my office with no legitimate purpose,” Willis claimed. “Anyone who knows Jim Jordan’s history knows that he only has the purpose of trying to interfere in a criminal investigation.”

Willis also blasted Georgia Republicans for launching their own investigation into her—one that she recently held a press conference saying she intended to defy.

“I bring that up at the federal level because now at the state level, they’ve decided to follow this clown’s lead, and they want to now try to interfere in an investigation,” she said. “And it’s not legitimate either. And so, it shall fail, and it’s not going to go anywhere. But they are trying to attack me at every level.”

The Democrat went on to suggest that the new prosecutorial oversight panel created by state legislators to discipline and remove prosecutors found guilty of misconduct was racist.

“Georgia had never had a prosecutorial oversight committee,” she told Maddow.

“All of a sudden, 14 minorities were elected to office to serve as district attorney,” she continued. “And now, all of a sudden, they need an oversight committee to look after district attorneys because they want to tell us how to prosecute and who to prosecute and where we should put our resources, as opposed to allowing the voters that put us in the seats to make those determinations.”

Willis’s case against Trump was derailed earlier this year after it was revealed she had been involved in an improper romantic relationship with the prosecutor she assigned to the case and likely was embezzling taxpayer money for lavish vacation trips that she and her lover, lead prosecutor Nathan Wade, would then write off as business expenses.

The Court of Appeals for the state of Georgia has agreed to consider whether Willis should be disqualified from the case as a result.