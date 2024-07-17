Quantcast
Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Trump-Owned Company Sells $299 Sneakers w/ Image of Bloodied Face

'These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery...'

Posted by Editor 1
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops / PHOTO: gettrumpsneakers.com

(Headline USA) A company is now selling $299 sneakers showing an image of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist in the air after he was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

The white high tops are being sold as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops” for $299 on GetTrumpSneakers.com.

The website, which sells Trump-branded shoes, is run by CIC Ventures LLC, a company that Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure. The company says the new shoes are limited edition, with only 5,000 pairs available and estimated to ship in September or October. It also said 10 pairs will be randomly autographed.

“These limited edition high-tops, featuring Trump’s iconic image with his fist raised, honor his unwavering determination and bravery,” it says. “With only 5,000 pairs available, each one is a true collector’s item. Show your support and patriotic pride with these exclusive sneakers, capturing a defining moment in history.”

CIC Ventures is the same company that debuted “Never Surrender High-Tops,” shiny gold sneakers with an American flag detail on the back, for $399.

The sale is another sign the former president’s allies intend to capitalize on how Trump reacted after the shooting at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump got back to his feet and pumped his fist toward the crowd, mouthing “fight, fight.”

On Monday, Trump got a hero’s welcome at the Republican National Convention’s opening night, appearing visibly emotional with a bandage over his right ear as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

Earlier this year, Trump made an unusual stop at “Sneaker Con” to introduce the shiny gold high tops.

CIC Ventures’s website says it is not political and has no connection to a political campaign, though Trump campaign officials have promoted it in online posts.

Trump also faces the daunting prospect of having to pay considerable legal fees in connection with several of his lawfare cases, even as legal victories have rendered the threat largely moot for now until after the election.

He was forced to secure a massive loan after New York judge Arthur Engoron slapped him with an unprecedented of some $354 million in a civil suit alleging that he inflated the value of some of his real estate holdings.

Engoron determined his guilt by arbitrarily assessing the value himself, with some of those, including Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, winding up wildly undervalued by the judge’s estimation.

The case is currently awaiting appeal. The total cost, with interest, is likely to exceed half a billion dollars if it stands.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
