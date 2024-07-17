Satanic Cult Leader Arrested; Another Member Takes a Plea Deal—Again

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) As federal law enforcement takes heat over its inability to protect presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, at least some of their rank-and-file seem to be doing decent police work.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that a legitimately dangerous terrorist and Satanic cult leader has been apprehended. The defendant, Michail Chkhikvishvili—also known as “Mishka,” “Michael,” “Commander Butcher” and “Butcher”—faces charges of soliciting hate crimes and acts of mass violence in New York City.

As noted by the DOJ, Chkhikvishvili is alleged to be a leader of the Satanic/neo-Nazi Maniac Murder Cult, also known as “Maniacs Murder Cult,” “Maniacs: Cult of Killing,” “MKY,” “MMC” and “MKU.” Chkhikvishvili was reportedly arrested in Chișinău, Moldova on July 6, pursuant to an Interpol Wanted Person Diffusion.

According to the DOJ, Chkhikvishvili allegedly recruited others to commit a mass casualty attack in New York City. One of his recruiting targets was reportedly an undercover law enforcement employee.

“Chkhikvishvili solicited the UC to commit violent crimes, such as bombings and arsons, for the purpose of harming racial minorities, Jewish individuals and others. Chkhikvishvili provided detailed plans and materials such as bomb-making instructions and guidance on making Molotov cocktails to facilitate his desire for the UC to carry out these crimes,” the DOJ said in a Wednesday press release.

“In November 2023, Chkhikvishvili began planning a mass casualty attack in New York City to take place on New Year’s Eve. The scheme involved an individual dressing up as Santa Claus and handing out candy laced with poison to racial minorities. The scheme also involved providing candy laced with poison to children at Jewish schools in Brooklyn.”

Chkhikvishvili faces a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment for solicitation of violent felonies, five years’ imprisonment for conspiring to solicit violent felonies, 20 years’ imprisonment for distributing information pertaining to the making and use of explosive devices, and five years’ imprisonment for transmitting threatening communications.

Meanwhile, another Satanic cultist who was arrested in January has decided to take a plea deal—again.

That defendant, Richard “Rabid” Densmore, is affiliated with the Satanic cult 764—an online group that promotes Satanism, Nazism, pedophilia, terrorism and other crimes.

The FBI initially executed a search warrant on his home in February 2023, finding child porn and other material related to the 764 cult.

For some reason, Densmore was a free man for another 11 months.

Then, after he was arrested on Jan. 29, a judge let him loose on bail. Densmore’s bail was revoked after the DOJ filed an emergency motion about the matter.

At first, he agreed in March to plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in a deal with the DOJ. But sometime over the next few weeks, he apparently changed his mind, and his lawyer withdrew from the case in early April.

He apparently has changed his mind again, according to a plea deal entered Sunday. His trial had been set to begin on August 5.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.