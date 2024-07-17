Report: Trump Shooter’s Parents Warned Law Enforcement on Day of Attack

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The security failures leading to Saturday’s attempted assassination of presidential frontrunner Donald Trump are looking more damning by the hour.

Fox News reported the latest damning allegation against Trump’s security on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that the parents of would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks warned law enforcement about him on the day of the attack.

“We have just learned that the Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks’ parents were looking for him in the hours leading up to the shooting. We’re now told they eventually called law enforcement to report that Crooks was missing, and they were worried,” a Fox News anchor reported Wednesday.

WHOA. Thomas Matthew Crooks' parents CALLED law enforcement BEFORE the Trump assassination attempt to warn them that he was "missing" and they were "worried" about him. But wait, it gets worse…pic.twitter.com/Nd3qbv60NZ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 17, 2024

However, Fox News’s reporting may have been misleading. CNN reported later on Wednesday that Crooks’ father called police at 11 p.m. Saturday, which was well after the shooting.

The report about Crooks’ parents comes amidst revelations that law enforcement spotted the shooter roughly 30 minutes before his attack. Sources within the Secret Service are also claiming that it’s agency policy to allow a shooter to fire first, which is apparently their excuse for why Crooks was able to get off an estimated eight shots before snipers took him out.

CBS reported more bizarre details about the incident Tuesday, including the fact that Crooks was reportedly spotted using a range finder. He was also apparently found with a transponder, presumably to detonate the explosives reportedly found in his car.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is scheduled to be pressed more about the Secret Service security failures this Monday at a live congressional hearing—though Homeland Security is allegedly working to stonewall Congress’s investigation.

“We are grateful to the brave Secret Service agents who acted quickly to protect President Trump after shots were fired and the American patriots who sought to help victims, but questions remain about how a rooftop within proximity to President Trump was left insecure,” Comer said in a Monday press release, announcing the hearing.

“Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about these security lapses and how we can prevent this from happening again. We look forward to Director Cheatle’s testimony this upcoming Monday, July 22.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.