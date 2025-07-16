Trump Slams His ‘Weakling’ Supporters Who Believe in ‘Jeffrey Epstein Hoax’

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump is lashing out at his own supporters as he tries to clamp down on criticism over his administration’s handling of records in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation, which Trump now calls a “Hoax.”

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this “bull——,” hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote Wednesday on his Truth Social site, using an expletive in his post. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he went on.

Trump called the Epstein situation a “big hoax” orchestrated by the Democrats to hurt him. He attacked Republicans for asking questions about the files, “Some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/hyAklFbXtA — AF Post (@AFpost) July 16, 2025

The schism between the Republican president and some of his most loyal supporters centers on his administration’s handling of the Epstein case. Last week, the Justice Department and the FBI claimed that Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and they said no more files related to the wealthy financier’s sex trafficking investigation would be made public despite promises from Attorney General Pam Bondi that had raised the expectations of conservative influencers and conspiracy theorists.

The DOJ also released a manipulated video of Epstein’s prison floor in an attempt to prove that he killed himself. However, as Headline USA has explained, the footage does not provide evidence that Epstein killed himself. The camera only showed a tiny sliver of a staircase leading to Epstein’s cell. The camera in Epstein’s cell block, which had at least three other inmates, wasn’t recording. Nor was the camera covering one of the elevator bays that led to Epstein’s floor.

Trump has since defended Bondi and chided a reporter for asking about the documents.

Trump and many figures in his administration, including FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, have spent years calling for complete disclosure of the Epstein files.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press





