Quantcast
Friday, January 10, 2025

Biden Expands TPS for Venezuelans Who Entered US with Laken Riley’s Killer

'TPS is a scam on the American people...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jose Antonio Ibarra and Joe Biden (both photos from AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration announced Friday the expansion of deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelan nationals living in the United States illegally. Notably, this order protects those who entered during the same period as Laken Riley’s murderer. 

The Department of Homeland Security expanded Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for individuals from Venezuela by 18 months, potentially binding President-elect Donald Trump to this program until Oct. 2, 2026. 

TPS has long been a controversial program that effectively allows illegal immigrants to remain in the U.S. nearly indefinitely despite its “temporary” purpose. Democrats have claimed the program is needed to protect illegal immigrants due to so-called humanitarian emergencies. 

Courts have historically blocked efforts to terminate TPS and similar programs. For instance, courts have ruled DACA illegal but allowed the federal government to renew it for individuals who received it before July 16, 2021. 

The total number of Venezuelans eligible for Biden’s new extension exceeds the population of Wyoming and nearly matches those of Vermont and Washington, D.C. Individuals must have arrived in the U.S. by July 31, 2023, to qualify for the program.

Jose Ibarra, who was found guilty of the brutal murder of Riley, a beloved nursing student in Georgia, entered the country illegally on Sept. 8, 2022, from Venezuela.  

While it is unclear whether Ibarra held TPS protection, he was paroled into the U.S. Less than two years later, on Feb. 22, 2024, Ibarra attacked and killed Riley, according to his conviction. 

Ibarra came to the attention of immigration in September 2023 when New York City police arrested him for a motorcycle-related violation involving a child. However, New York released him without alerting ICE

Ibarra then moved to Georgia, where he had several encounters with law enforcement before killing Riley.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Yikes: Top Calif. Democrat Fumbles When Pressed on Anti-Trump Session as LA Burns
Next article
Daily Wire, TPUSA ‘Transgender’ Documentary Released on Twitter

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com