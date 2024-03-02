Major Fla. Univ. Fires All DEI Employees, Eliminates Dept.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The major higher education institution in Florida, the University of Florida, has fired all of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion office employees and eliminated the entire department.

In its March 1, 2024, administrative memo, the UF announced that its DEI office, positions and administrative appointments would be closed and eliminated.

”To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments,” the memo said while adding that all DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors were also paused.

It was also reported by the Alligator that 13 full-time DEI employees were fired and 15 administrative appointments were ended.

The news source added that $5 million in funds that were originally allocated for DEI expenses will be redirected to a faculty recruitment fund.

”Finally, the University of Florida is – and will always be – unwavering in our commitment to universal human dignity. As we educate students by thoughtfully engaging a wide range of ideas and views, we will continue to foster a community of trust and respect for every member of the Gator Nation. The University of Florida is an elite institution because of our incredible faculty who are committed to teaching, discovering and serving,” the university administrators wrote in the memo.

The newspaper wrote that the fired employees will receive 12 weeks of pay and are being encouraged to apply to different positions within the university.

“The conservative counter-revolution has begun,” Christopher F. Rufo, one of the key figures in the anti-DEI movement, wrote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., also responded to the news on Twitter.

“DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit,” he said.