Monday, June 10, 2024

Trump Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Unusually Beautiful,’ Dismayed She Is Liberal

'She is liberal, or is that just an act?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift (AP)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump recently acknowledged Taylor Swift’s physical beauty, while also questioning whether she is a far-left ideologue willing to push the propaganda by the establishment.

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!” Trump said, according to Variety.

During the 2016 election cycle, it was considered that Swift was just a “closeted” conservative. This rumor was destroyed in 2018 by Swift herself when she publicly endorsed Sen. Phil Bredesen, DTenn., and Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn.

“In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift wrote on Instagram in 2018 as a way to oppose conservative Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Swift also talked about her decision to become more political in her feminist documentary Miss Americana.

“Back in the [2016] presidential election, I was in such a horrendous place that I wasn’t going to pop my head out. These aren’t your dad’s celebrities and these aren’t your dad’s Republicans… I need to be on the right side of history,” she said.

Swift cemented her image as a far-left ideologue in 2020 when she went on to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, while also attacking Trump in one of her unhinged posts right after George Floyd died.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November,” she wrote.

Despite all of that evidence, Trump still said that he doesn’t believe that she is a crazy leftist.

“She is liberal, or is that just an act? [Is she] legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
