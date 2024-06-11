Quantcast
Monday, June 10, 2024

Alcohol-Abusing MSNBC Shill Defends Hunter Biden by Citing Her own Addiction

'There is a reason why these, you know, drugs are a problem in this country and it's largely because of addiction...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough / PHOTO: wikimedia

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An MSNBC political analyst cited her history of addiction in a brazen attempt to defend Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden. 

In a Sunday column for MSNBC, Molly Jong-Fast argued that addiction is a “disease” and that individuals who struggle with it “are sick, not bad.”  

This defense appears to be a desperate attempt to elicit sympathy for Hunter Biden, who is currently embroiled in multiple scandals and facing two criminal indictments.

“Huge swaths of the country are affected by alcohol and drug addiction that affects not just them, but their family members and people who are even tangentially connected to them — the parents, grandparents and kids and brothers and sisters and acquaintances of the addict,” Jong-Fast added.

Hunter Biden is currently on trial for allegedly lying on a federal gun purchase form about his drug abuse. 

Despite initially denying his addiction, Hunter Biden later admitted in his memoir, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, to smoking crack cocaine every 15 minutes—a far cry from the image of a reformed individual.

During a Monday interview on the anti-Trump show Morning Joe with host Joe Scarborough, Jong-Fast attempted to align her struggles with Hunter Biden’s.

“There is a reason why these, you know, drugs are a problem in this country and it’s largely because of addiction,” she asserted, seemingly downplaying his severe and illegal actions. 

Jong-Fast’s attempt to mitigate Hunter Biden’s alleged criminal behavior overlooks the fact that his illegal activities occurred when he was between 45 and 48 years old. However, in Hunter Biden’s case, this appeared to be a pattern of reckless behavior. 

Furthermore, Hunter Biden is also facing a criminal trial for allegedly failing to pay taxes for several years, highlighting a continuous disregard for the law. 

Later in her piece, Jong-Fast claimed, “I came forward partially because I wanted to destigmatize this, and I feel like for a long time, alcoholism and addiction was this terrible secret we didn’t talk about.” 

Jong-Fast’s claims appear to be a thinly veiled attempt to shield Hunter Biden from criticism. 

She added, “I feel like for me, because I’ve been sober since I was a teenager, I have this ability to talk about it in a way that’s a little bit removed from the disease.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says Taylor Swift Is ‘Unusually Beautiful,’ Dismayed She Is Liberal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com