Bomb Threats at New Jersey Polling Places

(Christina Lengyel, The Center Square) Tuesday’s New Jersey general election saw early attempts at voter intimidation with emailed bomb threats to Bergen, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties.

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued a statement saying that law enforcement had responded and “worked swiftly to secure” them.

Some of the polling places have already reopened, while voters reporting to others are being directed to nearby alternatives.

“We are grateful to the brave law enforcement officers and the dedicated poll workers who are working tirelessly to ensure everyone’s safety, and we are coordinating closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners,” said Platkin.

He added, “Voters should continue to have confidence that they can cast their ballot without fear of intimidation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. Make no mistake: We will not tolerate any attempts to interfere with our elections, and we will swiftly hold accountable anyone who seeks to interfere with the safety or security of our electoral process.”

The attorney general encouraged voters to call authorities if they witness any suspicious activity.