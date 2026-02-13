Trump Says ‘Nothing Definitive’ Reached in ‘Very Good’ Meeting With Netanyahu

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that “nothing definitive” was reached during what he described as “very good” talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

“I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the meeting, which lasted three hours. “It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues.”

The US president said that he “insisted” to Netanyahu that US talks with Iran would continue, but made clear that the threat of the US bombing the country was still real, and The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon is preparing for the potential deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be,” Trump wrote.

“Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them,” he added, though in June 2025, the US backed an Israeli attack on Iran while negotiations between Washington and Tehran were still underway.

Before the start of the 12-Day War, Trump also put out statements claiming he wanted a deal with Iran, including one that was issued as Israeli jets were getting in the air to bomb Iran. Netanyahu has made clear that he opposes any deal with Iran and that he was in Washington to express the Israeli position.

“The Prime Minister emphasized the security needs of the State of Israel in the context of the negotiations, and the two leaders agreed on continued coordination and the close contact between them,” Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement about the talks.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid noted in his report on the talks that, before the US and Israel launched the 12-Day War, they appeared to be at odds over the Iran talks, part of a deception campaign aimed at keeping Tehran off guard. “Trump and Netanyahu also made divergent public statements before Israel attacked Iran in June, before coordinating closely in that operation,” he wrote.

Trump told Ravid on Tuesday that he wants any deal with Iran to include limits on its ballistic missiles, a demand that’s a non-starter since Tehran’s missiles are its only form of deterrence and way of launching counterattacks if bombed by the US or Israel.

Iranian officials have been clear that the only issue on the table is its nuclear program, and, according to media reports, the US agreed to drop its demand that the talks cover missiles, but Trump’s comments suggest otherwise.

