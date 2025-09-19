Trump Says He Is Trying to Get Bagram Air Base Back from the Taliban

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump said he was working to reestablish America’s largest military base in Afghanistan. While Trump negotiated an agreement with the Taliban to end the Afghan War, he has argued that President Joe Biden made a mistake by withdrawing from the Bagram Air Base.

While discussing Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump explained that the US made a mistake by withdrawing from the Bagram Air Base, and he had planned to keep the facility. However, Trump signed an agreement with the Taliban to end the Afghan War and withdraw from the country.

🚨 @POTUS on Bagram Airfield, which fell to the Taliban in Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal: "We're trying to get it back, by the way. That could be a little breaking news… It's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/Lbe9dcnfjS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 18, 2025

Trump says he is now working to establish the military facility. “We gave it to them for nothing. We’re trying to get it back, by the way. That could be a little breaking news, we’re trying to get it back because they need things from us,” The President said Thursday.

While Trump did not elaborate on what he may offer the Taliban, the US maintains crippling economic sanctions on Afghanistan, and the country faces intense poverty.

The President went on to say that the base will give the US a military position near China’s nuclear weapons facility. “We want that base back but one of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons,” he added.

It’s unclear how the Taliban will respond to Trump’s proposal to reoccupy part of Afghanistan. Lastweek, Washington made a prisoner exchange deal with the Taliban that is part of a larger effort to normalize US-Afghan relations.

Shortly after invading Afghanistan, US and allied forces took control of Bagram from the Taliban and expanded the facility. It became the largest US military facility in the country. Biden withdrew from Bagram in August 2021, and the Taliban resumed control.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.