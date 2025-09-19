Friday, September 19, 2025

FBI Official Took Vacation to ‘Bucket List’ Countries on Taxpayers’ Dime, DOJ-OIG Finds

'The Assistant Director participated in 1 day of meetings in one country, a morning of meetings in another country, and spent 4 days at a beach resort, at government expense, between the meetings in the two countries...'

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General released a report Friday about an FBI deputy director and another employee who went on a 13-day vacation funded by the U.S. taxpayers.

According to the DOJ-OIG, the two FBI officials went on a government-paid, 13-day international trip to two countries for the purpose of visiting two of the assistant director’s personal “bucket list” countries.

“The Assistant Director participated in 1 day of meetings in one country, a morning of meetings in another country, and spent 4 days at a beach resort, at government expense, between the meetings in the two countries,” the DOJ-OIG report said.

“The OIG also found that the Assistant Director’s conduct violated several provisions of DOJ’s travel policy.”

The assistant director retired before the DOJ-OIG contacted him/her for an interview. The inspector general is unable to compel retired personnel to participate in interviews. It’s unclear what happened to the other FBI employee who went on the trip.

The DOJ-OIG said it provided its full report to the FBI “for any action it deems appropriate.”

The FBI rarely takes action against officials who are caught by the DOJ-OIG committing wrongdoing.

In July, for instance, the inspector general found that a then-FBI supervisory special agent solicited and used prostitutes overseas. However, the Justice Department declined to prosecute the agent.

And according to a 2020 Associated Press article entitled, ‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks, the last time the OIG did an extensive probe of sexual misconduct within the FBI, it tallied 343 “offenses” from fiscal years 2009 to 2012, including three instances of “videotaping undressed women without consent.”

That AP investigation identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

“Each of the accused FBI officials appears to have avoided discipline, the AP found, and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims against them,” the AP reported in December 2020.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

