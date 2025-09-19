Republican Staffer Burnt Alive in Her Home

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A congressional staffer for Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, was reportedly burned to death in her home earlier this month.

According to local Uvalde outlet KSAT, the 35-year-old staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, died Sunday after a “Saturday night incident at her home.”

“Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to Santos-Aviles’ home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance,” KSAT said, citing a police report.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains extremely graphic descriptions of a fatal fire. A Texas congressional staffer has died after she was found ablaze at her home by her own mother. Her heartbreaking final words were, "I don’t want to die." Regina Santos-Aviles, 35, a staffer for GOP… pic.twitter.com/9DzVp6GcnE — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) September 19, 2025

“A close family member told KSAT Investigates Wednesday a relative called emergency services after finding Santos Aviles on fire outside of her home. The family member said Santos-Aviles was airlifted to SAMMC in San Antonio to be treated for extensive burns.”

A family member reportedly said the staffer’s death was an accident. Authorities were still investigating the matter as of the publication of this article.

“When we arrived, we learned of a fire behind the residence that had been put out with a fire extinguisher,” fire chief Mario Rangel reportedly told the San Antonio Express-News.

Santos-Aviles’s apparent LinkedIn profile says she was executive director of the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce until November 2021, when she left to work as the regional director for Rep. Gonzales’ office in Uvalde.

Tragically, her last words were, “I don’t want to die,” her mother reportedly said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.