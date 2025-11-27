Trump Rips NYT Reporters After Stamina Hit Piece: ‘Ugly Both Inside and Out’ 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump minced no words when torching a New York Times reporter who co-wrote a hit piece questioning his health without a single shred of evidence.

The reporter, Katie Rogers, and her colleague Dylan Freedman pushed the story on Tuesday with the title, “Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office.”

In the piece, Rogers and Freedman claimed that Trump had trimmed his schedule and even nodded off during a press conference.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to slam the Times, writing: “The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again.”

Singling out Rogers directly, Trump added: “The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

Trump acknowledged that aging is natural but warned that this is not the case for him yet.

“There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (‘That was aced’) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!” the president added.

On X, critics piled on, noting that such negative media coverage was rarely seen during Joe Biden’s time in office as the oldest president in history.

For four years straight, Biden struggled to speak even when with teleprompters, wandered off stages and needed detailed notes during press conferences.

In fact, the Times helped the White House shut down negative coverage for years.

Rogers herself co-authored a 2023-piece characterizing Biden’s decline as nothing more than a “partisan cartoon of an addled and easily manipulated fogy promoted by Republicans.”

When video evidence of Biden’s decline repeatedly went viral on social media, the Times again ran cover for Biden, this time with a piece titled, “How Misleading Videos Are Trailing Biden as He Battles Age Doubts.”

This piece attacked “conservative news outlets” and Republicans for posting clips of Biden “that lacked important context and twisted mundane moments to paint him in an unflattering light.”

In 2022, the Times published an article headlined, “President Biden Is Turning 80. Experts Say Age Is More Than a Number,” parroting claims from purported experts declaring that Biden was fine.

That same year, a separate article titled, “At 79, Biden Is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency,” noted that Biden’s energy level was “impressive for a man of his age.”

These articles disappeared after Biden’s disastrous 2024 debate against Trump, when Democrats launched what insiders described as a “coup” to remove him from the presidential ticket.

Months after leaving office, Biden announced he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that spread to his bones.