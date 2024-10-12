Trump Requests Decoy Planes Amid Iranian Threats

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s campaign has requested enhanced security measures, including decoy planes capable of intercepting missiles after intel briefings showed Iran is actively trying to kill him.

The Trump campaign made these demands directly to the Secret Service and the Biden White House after the new briefings and following near-fatal assassination attempts against the former president.

According to a Friday report by The Washington Post, the main concern is that drones and missiles could target Trump as he flies between campaign stops ahead of the November election.

Trump’s senior adviser, Susie Wiles, stated that he has been forced to relocate, reschedule, and cancel events due to the Secret Service’s limited resources, The Post reported, citing emails sent by the campaign to the federal government.

Trump has already escaped at least two assassination attempts, with the first occurring during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the second at one of Trump’s golf courses in Florida.

In addition to plotting to kill the former president, Iran hacked the Trump campaign by targeting officials with phishing emails.

The Post noted that the Trump campaign requested special armored vehicles, flight restrictions over his rallies and homes, reimbursements for decoy airplanes and more funding for the Secret Service and local law enforcement agencies protecting the former president.

Wiles suggested that the federal government’s inability to properly protect Trump is hindering his ability to campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris, just weeks before the election.

In response, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi vaguely claimed Trump is already receiving “the highest levels of protection.”

He added that the Department of Defense is “regularly” providing Trump with protection, including explosive ordnance disposal, canine units and airlift transportation.

“Additionally, the former president is receiving the highest level of technical security assets which include unmanned aerial vehicles, counter unmanned aerial surveillance systems, ballistics and other advanced technology systems,” Guglielmi continued.