Quantcast
Monday, June 3, 2024

Trump Is ‘OK’ w/ Merchan Sending Him to Jail

'I'm okay with it...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche
Donald Trump and Todd Blanche / IMAGE: @realdonaldtrump via Truth Social

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) In a June 2, 2024, morning interview, Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of being sentenced to jail time when he faces Judge Juan Merchan on July 11, 2024, for his arraignment.

“I’m okay with it,” Trump responded

During the interview with Rachel Campos-Duffy, Pete Hegseth and Will Cain, Trump was asked by Hegseth about the timing of the arraignment, which is only four days before the Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin in Milwaukee, Wisc., where Trump will be officially nominated to be the party’s presidential candidate, the Post Millennial reported.

“That’s part of the game,” Trump said.

Hegseth also said that it has been suggested that Trump could “appeal directly to the Supreme Court due to the special nature of this case,” while adding that “when it comes to the legal maze that [Trump is] still facing… the judge could decide to say ‘hey, house arrest, or even jail.'”

“I’m okay with it. I saw one of my lawyers on television the other day saying ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president.’ You don’t beg for anything, that’s just the way it is,” Trump responded.

The news source reported that Trump was convicted on 34 class E felony counts of the falsification of business records in a New York City courtroom on May 30, 2024, for having recorded payments to his then-attorney Michael Cohen as legal fees in bookkeeping records.

According to corrupt Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, that was election interference, adding that Trump would not have won the 2016 election without the payments made by Cohen to Stormy Daniels.

Each count could bring a sentence of four years in prison, with Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying that the far-left city’s incarceration facilities have already started considering how to imprison Trump, who brings with him a Secret Service detail.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Jew-Haters Come Out w/ ‘Kill Hostages Now’ Signs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com