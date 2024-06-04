NYC Jew-Haters Come Out w/ ‘Kill Hostages Now’ Signs

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Jew-hating protesters visited the Israel Day parade in New York City on June 2, 2024, with one masked man holding a “Kill hostages now” sign and a woman who also covered her face with a mask holding a phone with a “They’re not coming back” sign.

This year’s parade was focused on solidarity with Israel, while also calling for the release of the remaining 121 hostages in Gaza who were taken during the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack that was started by Hamas, the Daily Mail reported.

One of the protesters who dressed in all black and covered his face with a ski mask despite the hot weather outside carried a banner that said “Kill hostages now.”

Another anti-Semite held up her phone with the message that said “They’re not coming home,” referring to the innocent Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

People on social media responded to the news by criticizing the Jew-haters.

“At what point will you all realize this isn’t a game? These people want Jews dead,” Tamar Schwarzbar, an Israeli activist wrote.

At what point will you all realize this isn’t a game? These people want Jews dead. 📸 @ParmisLJavan & @VividProwess pic.twitter.com/zrnwWpghbX — Tamar Schwarzbard 🇮🇱 (@TSchwarzbard) June 2, 2024

Aviva Klompas, a co-founder of Boundless and a former head of speechwriting at Israel’s Mission to the United Nations, also criticized the Hamas-supporting activists.

Imagine being so very evil as to hold a sign that reads “kill hostages now” This is New York City pic.twitter.com/HlfrIEB4wd — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 2, 2024

The parade took place almost eight months to the day since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel, which resulted in the country starting a war that is now being fought primarily in Gaza.

The mood during that day was one of “confetti and music,” according to Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

“This is more of a mood of unwavering, ironclad solidarity with hostages to bring them home, and also our unwavering love and pride in our Jewish identity,” he said.

Treyger then said that, despite an alarmingly large rise in anti-Semitism since the terrorist attack, canceling the parade was never a consideration.