Trump Announces Halt to Refugee Status for Somalis in Minnesota

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The movement to deport Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and other Somali refugees who have taken hostage the state of Minnesota got a boost late Friday from President Donald Trump.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said he was removing the temporary protected status first put in place under former President George H. W. Bush in 1991.

“Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing,” Trump wrote.

“Send them back to where they came from,” he added. “It’s OVER!”

The immigrant community in Minneapolis and St. Paul has been accused of turning parts of the Twin Cities into a lawless enclave, and it has exerted increasing influence on both local- and federal-level politics. That includes lingering allegations of vote fraud, accusing leaders in the Somali community of using bribery and intimidation to secure votes for their favored candidates.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey most recently faced a serious challenge in this year’s mayoral election from state Sen. Omar Fateh, a first-generation U.S. citizen born to Somali parents in Washington, D.C.

The TPS designation for Somalia has been extended 27 times since first implemented, with the most recent 18-month extension from the Biden administration due to expire on March 17 next year.

It is unclear how effective Trump’s action would be since recent official data indicated that only 705 TPS-protected refugees from Somalia were currently residing in the U.S., including an estimated 200 in Minnesota.

Of the nearly 1.3 million TPS-protected residents, Venezuelans are by far the largest group, comprising more than 600,000 refugees as of March, according to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration services.

Conservatives have, nonetheless, often speculated about the possibility of deporting Ilhan Omar, a Somali native who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000, at the age of 17.

It’s never going to happen but good luck with your clicks weirdo. https://t.co/tvbM03r0js — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 15, 2025

Omar reacted defiantly to Trump’s latest proclamation.

“I am a citizen and so are majority of Somalis in America,” she wrote on X. “Good luck celebrating a policy change that really doesn’t have much impact on the Somalis you love to hate. We are here to stay.”

Despite claiming to be a victim of xenophobia and Islamophobia, the controversial “Squad” member has stoked alarm with public comments expressing her “Somalia First” agenda.

Yep, she married her Brother and broke our immigration laws, @IlhanMN should be deported immediately! And she’s not here to help America, her loyalty is with Somalia. pic.twitter.com/FBy6qWIda9 — Stephen Richardson (@richirich1968) September 18, 2025

Omar also has expressed her desire in the past to relocate back to her native country.

“I am a Somali girl taken from my country,” she reportedly said in a speech addressing constituents in her native tongue. “I miss my country, and I dream of living in Somalia again.”

ILHAN OMAR: “I am a Somali girl taken from my country. I miss my country, and I dream of living in Somalia again.” Bitch — mark my words: you will go back, along with your brother you married. @ICEgov https://t.co/0IuxoebFmP pic.twitter.com/zrDeIBJLAN — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) September 16, 2025

If returned to her homeland, there is a strong possibility that she would be stoned to death under Sharia law as an adulteress.

Among her previous husbands is Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, her biological brother, whom she is believed to have wed in order to commit visa fraud.

She later subsequently divorced her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, after cheating on him with her third husband, Tim Mynett.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.