House Votes to Condemn Socialism Ahead of Mamdani’s Meeting w/ Trump

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The House of Representatives passed a resolution Friday to condemn “socialism” in a symbolic move ahead of New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s visit to the White House.

The bill noted the long history of genocide and totalitarian dictatorships connected with the far-left ideology.

“[S]ocialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide,” it said.

The measure was drafted by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., a first-generation U.S. citizen born to Cuban exiles.

“This is a moral vote against an ideology that has destroyed millions and millions of families,” Salazar said in her floor speech supporting the resolution, according to a press release from the House Financial Services Committee.

“… Unfortunately, socialism and Marxism crushes the human soul,” she added. “And it’s not just my community in Miami. It’s the rest of the hemisphere and the rest of the world.”

The bill passed 285 to 98, with 86 Democrats joining Republicans to support it. Two others voted “present,” and 47 lawmakers from both parties abstained altogether.

It also drew criticism from at least one Republican leader, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who labeled it as “performative” in a post on X.

Other X users mocked it as a toothless waste of time.

That's it, boys. We did it. Socialism is no more. Thank you Speaker Johnson in your leadership on this issue. Socialism has been dismantled in the west now. We can all sleep easier. I'm sure the rest of Trump's agenda will be passed now. — JasonTLouis (@JasonTLouis) November 21, 2025

Mamdani, a self-declared socialist, won a resounding victory in New York City’s mayoral election on Nov. 4, raising widespread concerns over the potential impact his policies will have on the nation’s largest city.

Despite the harsh rhetoric he has exchanged with President Donald Trump in the past, the two struck a more collegial note in their meeting Friday.

“I met with a man who’s a very rational person,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question. “I met with a man who really wants to see New York be great again.”

Top moments from President Trump and Zohran Mamdani’s time in the Oval Office today. 7. Trump defends Mamdani from people calling him a ‘jihadist,’ says he is a rational person. 6. Trump defends Mamdani after reporter asked him why he didn’t take a train. 5. Trump says he is… pic.twitter.com/6RRJFRjiZZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2025

