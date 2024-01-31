DeSantis Pushes for Deportation of ‘Somalia First’ Rep. Omar 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined calls for the deportation of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., amid controversy over a viral video where the Somalia-born lawmaker allegedly declared, “Somali first, Muslim second.”

“Expel from Congress, denaturalize and deport!” DeSantis urged in a Tuesday tweet, reacting to the over 3-minute-long video capturing Omar speaking in Somali at an event for Somali leaders in Minnesota.

The video shows Omar advocating for Somalia’s interests in its dispute with the breakaway Republic of Somaliland.

“While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea,” Omar said, according to a translation of her speech. “The United States will not back others to rob us. So, do not lose sleep over that, O Minnesotans. The lady you sent to Congress is on this, and she is as cognizant of this interest as you are.”

Alternate translations of the video, disputed by Omar, alleged that she stated, “We are an organized society, brothers and sisters, people of the same blood, people who know they are Somalians first, Muslims second, who protect one another.”

DeSantis joined House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., in calling for Omar’s resignation due to her remarks.

“Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office,” Emmer said on Twitter. “She should resign in disgrace.”

Echoing Emmer, Greene declared, “Terrorist sympathizer Ilhan Omar in her own words: Somalian first. Muslim second. She never mentions America.”

Greene added, “She flaunts using her position as congresswoman to protect Somalia’s border while our border is invaded by MILLIONS of illegals who are a danger to America.”

In response to the backlash, Omar insisted that her speech had been distorted. “It’s not only slanted but completely off, but I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists,” she said on Twitter. “I pray for them and for their sanity.”

In another tweet, Omar told one her supporters that she cannot sue for defamation because she is a public official. “I am confident that the people I represent will never fall for the lies that are out there to smear me,” she claimed. “They know who I represent and why I fight hard for the Minnesotans than have sent me to Congress.”

Omar was born in Somalia but fled the war-stricken country at the age of eight. She spent four years in Kenya before coming to the U.S. in the 1990s, according to her congressional bio.