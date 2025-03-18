Quantcast
Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Trump Gave Israel the ‘Green Light’ To Restart Large-Scale Bombing in Gaza

The US is backing Israel's escalation by blaming the slaughter of Palestinians on Hamas...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comAccording to a report from The Wall Street Journal, President Trump gave Israel the “green light” to restart its genocidal war on Gaza by launching massive airstrikes on the besieged territory, which killed at least 404 Palestinians, including scores of women and children, on Tuesday morning.

The report, which cited an Israeli official, said Trump was given a heads-up before Israel began launching the strikes. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Israel consulted with Trump before launching the bombing and repeated the president’s threat that “all hell would break loose.”

In his nearly two months in office, President Trump has rushed military aid to Israel, approving over $12 billion in arms deals and sending 2,000-pound bombs. Trump has also repeatedly called for the permanent expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, emboldening the members of the Israeli government whose goal is ethnic cleansing.

The US strongly backed Israel at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, claiming the blame for the escalation “lies solely” with Hamas. The US and Israel are justifying the escalation by pointing to Hamas’s rejection of a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire.

Hamas has maintained that it wanted the full implementation of the ceasefire deal reached in January, which would have led to an Israeli withdrawal, a permanent ceasefire, and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. Israel repeatedly violated the agreement, including by imposing a total blockade on aid and all other goods entering Gaza on March 2.

US Ambassador Dorothy Shay said Hamas had “steadfastly refused every proposal and deadline they’ve been presented over the past few weeks, including a bridge proposal to extend the ceasefire beyond Ramadan and Passover to allow time to negotiate a framework for a permanent ceasefire.”

The US and Israel are now demanding that Israel release all the hostages and threatening that the bombing will escalate. “Hamas must understand that the rules of the game have changed—if it does not immediately release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open, and it will face the full force of the IDF by air, sea and land—until its complete destruction,” said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli military is looking to hit civil infrastructure to hurt Hamas’s ability to govern. Drop Site News reported that the Israeli bombardment killed several members of Gaza’s government and a member of Hamas’s political bureau.

The Israeli strikes also killed a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, his wife, and other family members. Abubaker Abed, a Palestinian journalist in Gaza, said a total of six families were wiped out by the Tuesday airstrikes.

“We talk about families killed from the children to the old. The Gharghoon family was bombed today in Rafah. The strikes have killed the father and his two daughters. Their mom and grandparents along with their uncles and aunts were also murdered, erasing the entire family from the civil registry. We are talking about the erasure of entire families,” Abed said, according to Drop Site.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Embedding Agents in Israel’s Defense Ministry
Next article
SpaceX Saving Astronauts Stuck in Space

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com