Trump for Pope? Watch His Response When Asked About the Job

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Less than five months since taking office, President Donald Trump may have set his sights on a new role: pope, at least according to his recent jest.

During an exchange with a reporter on Tuesday, Trump was asked whether he had any favorites to replace Pope Francis following his death earlier this month.

Trump quipped that he would be his own “number one choice” to lead the Catholic Church, adding: “I’d like to be pope.”

While Trump’s joke prompted laughter from reporters, he quickly took a more serious tone when asked who should be selected as the next pope.

“I have no preference,” Trump responded, before actually mentioning a favorite.

“I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens,” Trump continued, referring to Timothy M. Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

Dolan has not been listed among the top contenders to become the next pope, according to early media speculation.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died on April 21 at the age of 88. He was the 266th Pope, having become Pope in March 2013.

He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 17, 1936, to Piedmontese immigrants.

His father Mario was an accountant, while his mother, Regina Sivori, took care of the home and the education of their five children, according to the Vatican.

The Holy See said Francis died from a stroke and heart failure. He was the first Hispanic pontiff in the Church’s history.

A conclave of 130 cardinals is scheduled to begin on May 7 to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church, according to the Vatican.