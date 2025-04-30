Wednesday, April 30, 2025

100 Days in Office: Trump’s Legislative Accomplishments

Trump’s aggressive approach to immigration and border security have resulted in record low illegal border crossings

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President Donald Trump, along side first lady Melania Trump, speaks as he meets with homeowners affected by Hurricane Helene in Swannanoa, N.C., Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) Over the first 100 days in his second term of office, President Donald Trump has signed five pieces of legislation into law, fulfilling some of his deregulation and immigration promises while preventing a government shutdown.

“The four words that best describe this administration so far are ‘promises made, promises kept,’ House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters Tuesday. “We’re just getting started, and that’s one of the reasons we’re so excited.”

Trump signed the first bill to hit his desk, the bipartisan Laken Riley Act, nine days after taking office and declaring an invasion at the southwest border.

Immigration officers can now detain for deportation any migrants residing illegally in the U.S. who are arrested for theft, assaulting law enforcement, or causing serious injury or death to another person. States can also sue federal officials who violate or refuse to enforce immigration law. 

Many Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill because it applies mandatory detention statutes on people who are charged with, and not convicted of, committing crimes. 

Trump’s aggressive approach to immigration and border security have resulted in record low illegal border crossings, down from record-highs under the previous administration. 

In March, the Republican-controlled 119th Congress sent two energy-related resolutions to Trump’s desk. 

One repealed a Biden-era fee on methane emissions before it could take effect. Republicans had said the Waste Emissions Charge, authorized by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, was the equivalent of a natural gas tax.

The second resolution rescinded a rule requiring extra archeological reports from operators managing oil and gas development on the Outer Continental Shelf, a measure meant to protect aquatic environments. 

Trump also signed and played a major role in the passage of the six-month Continuing Resolution, preventing a government shutdown by maintaining current funding levels for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends in October. 

The president repeatedly cajoled and pressured Republican holdouts to support the bill, despite it being the third time Congress punted the deadline to pass the 12 annual appropriations bills that provide money for federal agencies to spend on programs each year.

Another deregulation bill, codified in April, struck down a rule placing stricter tax reporting requirements on cryptocurrency brokers

During his first four years in office, Trump signed more than 780 bills into law, while former president Joe Biden signed more than 630 bills into law.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump for Pope? Watch His Response When Asked About the Job
Next article
Republicans Unveil Bill To Bring 2025 Military Budget to Over $1 Trillion

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com