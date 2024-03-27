Trump Faces Vitriolic Attacks after Posting Bible Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump’s announcement of a partnership with country music star Lee Greenwood for the release of a special edition God Bless the USA Bible has ignited disturbing criticism on social media.

Some critics, attacking Trump as a “grifter,” have resurfaced videos of his refusal to divulge personal Bible verses, fueling a wave of condemnation typical of left-wing sentiment infamously known as “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“Grifter gonna grift,” wrote a Twitter page called Republicans Against Trump, which boasts over 625,000 followers. Their anti-Trump tweet has garnered over one million views.

Dustin Grage, president of creative agency Honey Hive Strategies, echoed these sentiments, stating, “The grift has gone too far. I’m out.” Another social media user remarked, “Trump is now pimping the ‘God Bless The USA’ Bible… The shameless grifting and blasphemy knows no bounds.”

At the heart of these vitriolic remarks is Trump’s video announcing the limited-edition Bible, inspired by Greenwood’s iconic 1984 song of the same name, often featured at Trump rallies.

In the video, Trump emphasized the need to protect Christianity and religious freedom, declaring, “Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing in this country and I truly believe that we need to bring them back.”

Trump further added, “All Americans need a Bible in their home and I many. It’s my favorite book.”

According to Trump, the Bible, currently for sale, is the King James version and includes a copy of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Declaration of Independence.

Despite Trump’s past accolades for the Bible, critics on social media have resurrected a 2016 interview where Trump, then a Republican candidate, declined to disclose his favorite Bible verse, citing its deeply personal nature.

Similarly, Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of left-wing media outlet Meidas Touch, shared a compilation of videos ironically portraying Trump positively discussing his knowledge of the Bible.

Since Trump is now selling Bibles, here is a montage of clips of Trump giving us his vast and extensive knowledge of the Bible. pic.twitter.com/VKXQdT5wLA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 26, 2024

Trump has faced similar vitriol amid personal challenges, including the deaths of Ivana Trump and his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry. On both occasions, some left-wing critics suggested that the former president should have rather than his former wife and sister.