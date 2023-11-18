Quantcast
Saturday, November 18, 2023

Trump Shares Heartbreaking Message During Sister’s Funeral

'While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of President Donald Trump, arrives to view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade in Washington, Friday, on Jan. 20, 2017. Barry, a retired federal judge and Trump's oldest sister, has died at the age of 86. Barry became an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 1974 and was nominated to the Federal District Court in N.J. by Ronald Reagan. She was later elevated to the U.S. Court of Appeals by Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump honored his late sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, during her funeral by sharing a heartfelt message on Truth Social.

The occasion was marked by Trump’s condemnation of the vitriolic attacks from the left aimed at his sister, emphasizing her esteemed career as a federal judge until her retirement in 2021.

In a poignant statement posted on Friday, Trump expressed his sentiments: “Funeral Now. I Love Maryanne. God Bless You. Rest In Peace!” This message echoed his earlier tribute to his sister just three days before, referring to her as a “truly beautiful woman.” 

Specifically, on Nov. 14, Trump elaborated on Barry’s remarkable life, highlighting her tenure as a federal judge.

“My great sister, Maryanne, passed away yesterday at the age of 86. A truly beautiful woman, tall and elegant, with a presence like no other, she was also a tremendous student, intellect, and Judge, in charge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump said.

“Her life was largely problem free, PERFECT, until I made it difficult for her when I decided to run for President. The Fake News, and others, went after her mercilessly, and because of the fact that she felt it inappropriate, due to her position, to defend herself, it just never stopped!” he lamented.

In the same post, Trump pointedly accused the left of subjecting his sister to sustained bullying after his victory in the 2016 election. 

“While tough and strong, she was made to suffer in those years from 2016 until her Retirement. I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, ‘Your sister was the smartest person on the Court,’” Trump recalled.

The passing of Barry triggered a wave of disturbing comments on Twitter, particularly on anti-Trump accounts. Some users weaponized the passing to spew disparaging remarks, with one user, “KathyHutso1,” suggesting, “She probably died of embarrassment.”

Another individual expressed his desire of Trump’s passing, claiming, “The next to last trump from that generation. Let’s hope the family will be completely reunited soon.” 

Barry’s funeral was held at the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola in New York City, where Trump, accompanied by his children Don. Jr., Ivanka and Eric, bid a final farewell to the beloved sister and aunt. 

