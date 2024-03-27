After Refusing Executive Action on Border, Biden May Attempt Amnesty w/o Congress

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported that Joe Biden started considering granting amnesty to illegal aliens as a way to deal with the immigration crisis in the country.

The Daily Caller reported that the administration could start giving away green cards — a permanent residency grant — to illegals who have been staying inside of the United States for a very long time.

This plan would grant illegals who have been in the country for more than a decade to access the cancellation of the removal program if they have relatives who would “suffer” if they were deported, according to the news source.

In this case, illegals could receive a green card if they meet the cancellation of removal requirements and an immigration judge rules in their favor.

The Caller reported that this would represent a larger effort by Biden to take action on behalf of illegals who have long stayed inside the country. Back in 2012, the Obama administration took similar action with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which delayed the deportation of illegals who came to the U.S. when they were minors.

One of the ideas that the administration considered was the increasing of support states and cities that have taken in a high number of illegals like Denver, Colorado and New York. In addition to that, the Biden administration considered using executive authority to make it harder to claim asylum at the southern border by raising the standards for an illegal to claim “credible fear” of being deported to their home country, the news source added.

Biden previously said that the reason why he didn’t do anything to stop the invasion of illegals was because Congress didn’t give him approval to do so, even going so far as to blame Republicans for stonewalling him.

“I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I got into office,” Biden said on Jan. 30, 2024.