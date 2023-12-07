Quantcast
Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Trump Conveys Doubt that Biden Will Be Nominee

'I don't think he makes it. I think he's bad shape physically...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump expressed doubt Tuesday that President Joe Biden was physically and mentally fit to be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election.

“I don’t think he makes it. I think he’s bad shape physically,” Trump said during an Iowa forum with Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “I watched him at the beach, he wasn’t able to lift a beach chair which is meant for children.”

Footage of Biden throughout his tenure has showed his degrading mental and physical state, with gaffes, peculiar anecdotes and several falls, raising questions from the public and the media, according to Just the News.

Trump pointed to California Gov. Gavin Newsom as top contender to be Biden’s replacement, even saying Newsom “did well” in the recent debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump is currently battling DeSantis in the GOP primary race, although the former president is leading all other contenders by a decisive margin.

Democrats—despite having done all they could to clear the field for their incumbent leader—seem far less certain of his prospects.

Biden himself even recently joked that Newsom could “have his job” if he wanted it.

Rumors of Newsom’s “shadow campaign” continue to spread, despite the governor’s insistence that he has no presidential ambitions.

“We need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run,” Newsom told NBC News in September. “President Biden is going to run and I’m looking forward to him getting reelected.”

Trump also argued that Vice President Kamala Harris may be in the running to replace Biden.

Harris recently stated that she felt prepared to step in for Biden should the opportunity present itself, though she quickly tried to downplay the statement.

“Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition,” Harris told the Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she was attending a regional summit.

Biden turned 81 in November, and many on Twitter took the opportunity to look back on Biden’s many gaffes from the year.

The compilation showed Biden falling asleep in meetings, garbling random thoughts out of context and tripping over nothing.

