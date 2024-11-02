Quantcast
Friday, November 1, 2024

Trump Team Says Colo. Sec. of State Committed Felony w/ Election Leak

'The evidence strongly indicates you’ve committed a felony...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Jena Griswold on MNSBC (Source: Media Research Center)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The legal team of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed that Secretary of State Jena Griswold, D-Colo., committed a felony by revealing voting system passwords.

Kyle Clark, anchor at Next with Kyle Clark, shared the Trump campaign’s letter on Twitter. The letter demanded Griswold temporarily halt the processing of mail ballots and re-secure voting systems in counties impacted by her office’s leak of voting system passwords online.”

“And lawyer up, @JenaGriswold. The evidence strongly indicates you’ve committed a felony. You helped put Tina Peters in prison for 9 years for much less,” Mike Davis of the Article III Project wrote.

Conservatives in the comments sections under both posts expressed their desire to put Griswold behind bars for her illegal activity.

“Secretary Griswold should have stepped down from this position instead of acting defiantly against the people of Colorado. What a disgrace!” @lcdiaz001 wrote.

Others expressed their dissatisfaction with the Left always cheating in the elections.

“Between Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Maricopa County, how can we expect a fair election? We [are doing the] right thing, and they are cheating. We have a Republican [Secretary of State] in Georgia now telling Americans they will take days to count. They are lying. Georgia is red. It doesn’t take that long to count. He’s compromised, and no one is doing anything about it,” @kate_p45 wrote.

Colorado Republican Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman was the first to reveal that Griswold leaked the passwords to Colorado’s voting systems.

George Soros-funded Griswold is a well-known leftist who previously expressed her disappointment over the Supreme Court justices opposing her plan to remove Trump from Colorado’s Republican primary ballot.

“My larger reaction is disappointment,” Griswold said. “I do believe that states should be able under our constitution to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists.”

The recent news came after Tina Peters, a whistleblowing election worker in Colorado, was put behind bars for nine years for releasing a report about the hard drives of Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the 2020 election.

POPULAR CATEGORY

