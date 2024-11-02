Judge Orders Swing State to Release List of Potential Registered Noncitizen Voters

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A judge has ordered Arizona to release a list of registered voters with unverified citizenship status.

The Epoch Times reported that these people’s citizenship statuses were not verified due to a coding glitch in the state’s record-keeping system.

On Oct. 31, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney told Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who previously opposed the disclosure of the list, to provide the list to Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona. This conservative watchdog group filed a public records lawsuit to access the data.

“A majority of Arizonans no longer trust the election system of our state. One of the reasons is the lack of transparency from our state’s elected officials,” Rogers said on the day of the ruling. “It is unfortunate that Secretary Fontes so aggressively opposed our common-sense efforts to help restore trust in our state’s election system. This was a case we never should have needed to file.”

The list of almost 218,000 voters included people who did not provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering, which could mean they were not American citizens.

The news source reported that the affected voters were mistakenly marked as having provided the documentation due to a flaw in the data systems managed by Arizona’s Motor Vehicles Division (MVD) and the secretary of state’s office.

Conservatives on Twitter celebrated the judge’s recent decision.

“HUGE WIN!” investigative journalist Laura Loomer wrote.

HUGE WIN: Judge Orders Arizona's Democrat Secretary of State to Release List of 218,000 Registered Voters Who Did Not Provide Proof of Citizenship https://t.co/p5E1cPUXkZ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2024

Other conservatives started asking questions about the integrity of the 2024 election.

“Arizona is the battleground of the election integrity fight,” @BehizyTweets wrote. “Makes you wonder why [Maricopa County is] always fighting tooth and nail to stop the review of election records. I eagerly await the day just a single judge in Arizona will rule to toss out election results and order a new one be held.”

BREAKING: A judge in Arizona has rejected a motion from the Secretary of State to dismiss a lawsuit seeking records from the 2022 election. This means the state has to hand over records like all absentee ballot envelopes sent by and received by the State Arizona is the… pic.twitter.com/MLCkaQYnAN — George (@BehizyTweets) January 20, 2024

Makes you wonder, why is Maricopa County always fighting tooth and nail to stop the review of election records? I eagerly await the day just a single judge in Arizona will rule to toss out election results and order a new one be held pic.twitter.com/7uI0rklPiL — George (@BehizyTweets) January 20, 2024

The recent decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Virginia can purge noncitizens from voter rolls.