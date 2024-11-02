Quantcast
Friday, November 1, 2024

Judge Orders Swing State to Release List of Potential Registered Noncitizen Voters

'HUGE WIN!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Maricopa mail-in voting
A voter drops off her ballot at a drop box in Mesa, Ariz. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A judge has ordered Arizona to release a list of registered voters with unverified citizenship status.

The Epoch Times reported that these people’s citizenship statuses were not verified due to a coding glitch in the state’s record-keeping system.

On Oct. 31, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott A. Blaney told Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who previously opposed the disclosure of the list, to provide the list to Strong Communities Foundation of Arizona. This conservative watchdog group filed a public records lawsuit to access the data.

“A majority of Arizonans no longer trust the election system of our state. One of the reasons is the lack of transparency from our state’s elected officials,” Rogers said on the day of the ruling. “It is unfortunate that Secretary Fontes so aggressively opposed our common-sense efforts to help restore trust in our state’s election system. This was a case we never should have needed to file.”

The list of almost 218,000 voters included people who did not provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering, which could mean they were not American citizens.

The news source reported that the affected voters were mistakenly marked as having provided the documentation due to a flaw in the data systems managed by Arizona’s Motor Vehicles Division (MVD) and the secretary of state’s office.

Conservatives on Twitter celebrated the judge’s recent decision.

“HUGE WIN!” investigative journalist Laura Loomer wrote.

Other conservatives started asking questions about the integrity of the 2024 election.

“Arizona is the battleground of the election integrity fight,” @BehizyTweets wrote. “Makes you wonder why [Maricopa County is] always fighting tooth and nail to stop the review of election records. I eagerly await the day just a single judge in Arizona will rule to toss out election results and order a new one be held.”

The recent decision came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Virginia can purge noncitizens from voter rolls.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bye, Bye: DeSantis Gives Biden’s Election Monitors the Boot at Florida Polls
Next article
Trump Team Says Colo. Sec. of State Committed Felony w/ Election Leak

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com