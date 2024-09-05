Quantcast
Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Trump Campaign Slams Amazon over Alexa’s Alleged Election Interference

'BIG TECH ELECTION INTERFERENCE!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Amazon Prime
An Amazon Prime truck / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 3, 2024, people in the Trump campaign criticized Amazon after the company engaged in election interference by using its popular Alexa device to ensure that Americans knew about Kamala Harris’s “accomplishments” but never learned about Donald Trump’s accomplishments.

Instead of admitting blatant bias, Amazon gaslighted people by claiming it was an “error.”

Fox Business reported that Alexa refused to answer a woman’s question about why she should “vote for Trump.”

“I cannot provide responses that endorse any political party or its leader,” the device’s female voice said, responding to the question regarding Trump.

However, Alexa could tell the woman why she should vote for Harris. The woman asked the question about Harris just seconds later. The question was the same, with only the names of the politicians being replaced.

”While there are many reasons to vote for Kamala Harris, the most significant may be that she is a female of color with a comprehensive plan to address racial injustice and inequality throughout the country,” Amazon’s virtual assistant stated.

The New York Post reported that on Sept. 3, 2024, many people on social media shared similar attempts to highlight Amazon’s Alexa’s far-left bias, proving that it’s not just a glitch.

Amazon still claimed that the bias resulted from a patched error.

“This was an error that was quickly fixed,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Trump’s presidential campaign members criticized Amazon, saying the tech company is engaged in election interference.

“BIG TECH ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote, sharing a post in which Alexa gave a man “several reasons for why [he] may not want to vote for Donald Trump.”

When Alexa was asked why a person should not vote for Harris, the device said it “cannot provide content that insults another human being.”

Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller also compared Amazon’s bias with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s recent admission that his social media company’s suppression of the Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 was a mistake.

“‘Error’… just like Big Tech’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story was an ‘error,’” he wrote.

