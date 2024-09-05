Fani Willis’s Pregnant Daughter Arrested for Driving w/ Suspended License

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Fani Willis’s pregnant daughter recently got arrested and posed for a jail mugshot after she was caught driving with a suspended license.

The Daily Mail reported that 25-year-old Kinaya Willis, whose mother was responsible for one of the witch hunt trials of Donald Trump, was arrested in Tyrone, Ga., on Aug. 24, 2024.

An incident report revealed that pregnant Kinaya was pulled over because police officers saw her using a cell phone while driving her 2010 Nissan Altima.

The report revealed that she “stated that the reason” she was using her phone while driving was because her mother called her to ask something about her pregnancy.

After she was arrested, Willis’s daughter told an officer from the Tyrone Police Department she was “unaware” her license had been revoked on May 13, 2024, for the same offense: driving while suspended.

According to the news source, the excuse didn’t work because Kinaya was searched, handcuffed at the side of the highway and taken to the Fayette County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license.

The report added that “Willis’s mother later arrived on scene to take possession” of the car.

The news source also obtained a booking photo that showed Kinaya looking exhausted when she arrived at the 554-bed lockup 30 minutes south of Atlanta.

According to public records, Kinaya was released and ordered to appear in the Town of Tyrone Municipal Court on Oct. 24, 2024, for an arraignment.

The Mail wrote that in Georgia, the punishment for driving on a suspended license is a minimum of two days in jail, a fine of at least $500, and a six-month suspension extension.

If Kinaya is found guilty of a second offense, she could spend at least 10 days in jail and be fined between $1,000 and $2,500.

Her arrest came after Willis, Fulton County’s celebrated Democrat District Attorney, became infamous for charging Trump with election interference.

Willis secured a grand jury indictment against Trump and 18 other people in August 2023, stating that they broke Georgia’s anti-racketeering law by trying to overturn the state’s general election results.

Trump’s arrest on 41 criminal counts resulted in the first-ever mugshot of a former American president being released to the public.