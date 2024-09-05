Liz Cheney Offers Unsolicited 2024 Endorsement to Candidate She Once Despised

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed on Wednesday who she plans to vote for in the 2024 election—an unsurprising but telling choice.

During a Q&A at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, Cheney said she will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat she previously labeled as a “radical liberal” lacking leadership.

“Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney stated in footage from the Q&A.

.@Liz_Cheney: As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, and because of the danger Donald Trump poses, I will be voting for Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/7105j8xjYp — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

Cheney’s endorsement drew loud applause at Duke, but critics were quick to point out her past disdain for Harris.

Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance, and explode the size and power of the federal gov’t. She wants to recreate America in the image of what’s happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle. We won’t give her the chance. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 11, 2020

“It’s very clear—she is a radical liberal she’s somebody that has said we ought to spend 32 trillion dollars on Medicare for All,” Cheney said during an interview with Fox News in December 2021.

“If you look at her record as well in California she did in fact essentially ban gun sales with executive action and she threatened during the primaries to do the same thing if she’s elected,” Cheney added.

In separate comments, Cheney scolded Harris for failing to secure the southern border after being appointed as the “border czar” responsible for addressing the so-called root causes of illegal crossings.

“Vice President Harris said she was not in charge of the border. Nobody seems to be in charge she hasn’t been there and we have a humanitarian and national security crisis and and health crisis unfolding there,” Cheney said in April 2021.

Cheney’s backing of Harris may surprise some, considering her anti-Trump record, which earned her the “RINO” label, or Republican in Name Only.

She led the infamous Jan. 6 Committee and voted for Trump’s second impeachment, prompting House Republicans to remove her from leadership.

Cheney has long called herself a conservative Republican, serving two terms in the House before being ousted by Wyoming voters.

Voters replaced Cheney with Harriet Hageman, a staunch conservative with a strong record on free speech, gun rights, and limited government. Hageman boasts a 100% conservative score from Heritage Action.