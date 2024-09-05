Quantcast
Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Liz Cheney Offers Unsolicited 2024 Endorsement to Candidate She Once Despised

'Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Liz Cheney / Pool via AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., revealed on Wednesday who she plans to vote for in the 2024 election—an unsurprising but telling choice. 

During a Q&A at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy, Cheney said she will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat she previously labeled as a “radical liberal” lacking leadership. 

“Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney stated in footage from the Q&A.

Cheney’s endorsement drew loud applause at Duke, but critics were quick to point out her past disdain for Harris.

“It’s very clear—she is a radical liberal she’s somebody that has said we ought to spend 32 trillion dollars on Medicare for All,” Cheney said during an interview with Fox News in December 2021.

“If you look at her record as well in California she did in fact essentially ban gun sales with executive action and she threatened during the primaries to do the same thing if she’s elected,” Cheney added. 

In separate comments, Cheney scolded Harris for failing to secure the southern border after being appointed as the “border czar” responsible for addressing the so-called root causes of illegal crossings. 

“Vice President Harris said she was not in charge of the border. Nobody seems to be in charge she hasn’t been there and we have a humanitarian and national security crisis and and health crisis unfolding there,” Cheney said in April 2021. 

Cheney’s backing of Harris may surprise some, considering her anti-Trump record, which earned her the “RINO” label, or Republican in Name Only. 

She led the infamous Jan. 6 Committee and voted for Trump’s second impeachment, prompting House Republicans to remove her from leadership. 

Cheney has long called herself a conservative Republican, serving two terms in the House before being ousted by Wyoming voters. 

Voters replaced Cheney with Harriet Hageman, a staunch conservative with a strong record on free speech, gun rights, and limited government. Hageman boasts a 100% conservative score from Heritage Action. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Campaign Slams Amazon over Alexa’s Alleged Election Interference
Next article
CNN Brings Back Its Former Propagandist

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com