Video Shows Lego Display Fall, Injuring Multiple New Years’ Revelers

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Multiple injuries were reported after a New Years’ Eve ballon drop malfunction led to a Lego display falling on a crowd of families Tuesday at arcade in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Video shows the 12-foot-tall brick display topple from the second floor onto “Noon Years’ Eve” attendees at the In the Game arcade on Lowell Street, injuring 10 people, according to NBC Boston. Some attendees reportedly screamed as balloons and the Legos rained down on the early 2025 celebration.

A Lego display fell during a New Year's Eve celebration, injuring at least 10 people. pic.twitter.com/ddqIpoeGNp — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 1, 2025

The Peabody Police Department confirmed the incident Tuesday in a Facebook post.

“Earlier today, a display was pulled down by balloons attached to it, causing it to fall. Ten individuals sustained minor injuries. Eight were transported to the hospital for treatment, while two refused medical transport,” the police department said.

All 10 victims reportedly suffered minor injuries as the Lego display, depicting a video game arcade machine, fell, Peabody Fire Chief John Dowling said. He added that eight victims were taken to the hospital, while two refused to go for treatment.

Five of those injured were children, NBC Boston reported.

Keegan Oblenes, a 13-year-old present at the time of the incident, said he was initially unaware anyone suffered injuries.

“I didn’t know anyone was hurt until after,” the teenager told the outlet. “Then I was sort of worried and everybody started cleaning out and then an ambulance showed up. And a fire truck. And then the stretcher came out.”

Firefighters believed Tuesday afternoon that kids pulling the netting of the balloons caused the collapse, according to the outlet.

“I don’t think they’ve done it many times before and just, things happen and thankfully it wasn’t bad,” Deputy Fire Chief Dan Dean said.