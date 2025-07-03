Wednesday, July 2, 2025

CIA Memo: Obama Team ‘Excessively Involved’ in Fueling Trump-Russia Narrative

'All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, Clapper and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Former President Barack Obama, from left, speaks with President-elect Donald Trump as his wife Melania Trump looks on before the casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives for a state funeral at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A newly declassified CIA memo revealed that top officials within the Obama administration deliberately manipulated intelligence to exaggerate Russia’s purported 2016 election interference. This set the stage for the years‑long Trump‑Russia collusion probe. 

The review, commissioned by CIA Director John Ratcliffe in May 2025, reassessed the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian interference. It found then‑CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and DNI James Clapper were “excessively involved” in framing the initial Russia narrative. 

On Dec. 6, 2016—just weeks after President Donald Trump’s election—then-outgoing President Barack Obama ordered the probe, concluding Vladimir Putin “aspired” to sway the vote. 

However, according to the declassified 2025 review, Brennan, Comey and Clapper rushed the 2016 assessment in a “chaotic,” “atypical” and “markedly unconventional” fashion, raising questions about a “potential political motive.” 

The review found intelligence officials felt “jammed” by the rushed timeline, with many seeing the draft report for the first time at the sole in-person review on December 19. One CIA author called it “unusual” that so few changes were made to such a lengthy and high-profile assessment. 

This rushed assessment ultimately cast doubt on Trump’s legitimacy and opened the door to the Mueller investigation, partisan congressional hearings, and countless media leaks. 

“All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, Clapper and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump,” Ratcliffe said, thanking CIA officers who conducted the review.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine broke the story on Wednesday, revealing the review’s damning conclusions. 

The review confirms what was already widely known in conservative and Republican circles: Brennan, Comey and Clapper were the political architects of the Trump-Russia hoax. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Antifa Rioters Charged with Arson and Assault in Portland

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com