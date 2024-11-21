‘Shame on You’: Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Tears Up on Live TV over Laken Riley

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Incoming “border czar” Tom Homan teared up Wednesday evening on The Ingraham Angle over the murder of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Jose Ibarra, an illegal migrant from Venezuela, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty on all 10 counts of brutally killing Riley.

Homan, who was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to take the helm of the border crisis come January, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Why are you getting so emotional?’” Homan began. “Because I’ve seen so much tragedy. I’ve talked to hundreds of angel moms and dads who’ve buried their children because they’re killed by illegal aliens.”

Homan recalled interactions with 9-year-old girls who were raped, visibly affected by the memories.

“When you look in her eyes, everything innocent and pure has been ripped from her soul,” he said.

Homan said he is “tired” of such tragedies occurring in the U.S., blasting the Biden-Harris administration for allowing Riley’s murder to happen.

He said Ibarra would have been in Mexico via the Remain in Mexico program if Trump were president.

JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY! The Illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was just found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes. Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2024

“So, this is purely—it could have been prevented,” Homan said. “This young lady is dead, and I want every mayor, every governor of a sanctuary jurisdiction to listen to that tape, listen to this young girl fight for her life, for for her breath, trying to survive, terrified.”

Homan urged leaders of sanctuary cities and states to understand what Riley went through as she was beat to death by Ibarra, which could be heard in video footage played during the trial.

“You need to listen to this tape. And for those governors and mayors saying they’re gonna stop Tom Homan or stop President Trump: Shame on you,” he said. “Your responsibility is to protect your community, and that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna protect your community.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.