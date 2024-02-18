Truckers Plan to Boycott N.Y. after Trump’s $355M Fine in Fishing Expedition

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The topic “Boycott New York” was trending on Twitter with more than 15,000 posts on Sunday following Judge Arthur Engoron’s outrageous $355 million verdict against former President Donald Trump in a trial that many regarded as little more than the fulfillment of a campaign promise from Democrat state Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump’s legal team has signaled that it plans to appeal Engoron’s decision in the trial—for which he had predetermined Trump’s guilt and wildly undervalued the assessments on Trump’s properties based on his own arbitrary calculations.

The judge’s bizarre conduct at various points during the trial—including the revelations that he had sent nude photos of himself to a high school alumni group—further raised questions as to whether the declaration of a mistrial may be in order.

Yet, in the aftermath of an earlier perversion of justice in the defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll, by another leftist judge who had failed to disclose his chummy relationship with the plaintiff’s two attorneys, many Americans were saying enough is enough and putting the entire state of New York on notice that it will be held accountable for its corrupt judiciary.

As with several recent boycotts—including the vaccine-mandate protests and, more recently, a show of solidarity with Texas over its border-security standoff with the federal government—truckers appeared to be leading the charge.

A Trump-supporting Twitter user going by @Chicago1Ray became the latest social-media star after a video he posted on Friday, in reaction to Engoron’s decision, went viral.

“I’ve talked to at least 10 drivers—they’re going to start refusing loads in New York City starting Monday,” Ray said in the video, according to the Daily Mail.

“I don’t know how far across the country this is, or how many truckers are going to start denying loads to New York City,” he continued. “I tell you what, you f**k around and find out. We are tired of you leftists f**king with Trump. Motherf**kers are getting tired of this s**t.”

Ray said the decision to avoid New York was even likely to save money for trucking companies, given the exorbitant cost of doing business in the Empire State.

“Our bosses ain’t gonna care about these loads, we will just go somewhere else,” he said. “Do you know how f**king hard it is to get into New York City with one of these?”

On top of the tolls already associated with accessing the city via popular, high-traffic corridors such as the New Jersey Turnpike and Lincoln Tunnel, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a so-called congestion-pricing model that would charge large trucks an additional $36 just to enter Manhattan.

Yet, Ray argued that truckers stood with Trump regardless, as did many blue-collar people who were fed up with the elite leftist Establishment’s attempts to use power, wealth and privilege to disfranchise working-class Americans in the 2024 election using lawfare and other anti-democratic tactics.

“I don’t wish nothing on nobody, but what I am hearing, this is real,” he said in the video.

“We will see, leave Trump the f**k alone with the bulls**t. It’s election interference,” he continued. “I hate to say it, but truckers are for Trump. Ain’t no motherf**kers are for Biden.”

Based on the response, it seemed that many others agreed.

“Do it! Let us know how we can help!” wrote Twitter user Philip Bergen. “You’re NOT alone in this fight!”

Do it! Let us know how we can help!

You’re NOT alone in this fight! pic.twitter.com/LYTPJ9DrKG — Philip Bergen (@philipbergen) February 17, 2024

“We can always rely on the ‘Trucker’ to restore some semblance of ‘the right thing’ in response,” wrote user Marvin Davis. “Thank You from the many here on “X” for your courage to stand up to the Marxist leftists …”

We can always rely on the "Trucker" to restore some semblance of "the right thing" in response. Thank You from the many here on "X" for your courage to stand up to the Marxist leftists . . . — Marvin Davis (@MarvinDav313) February 17, 2024

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump himself reposted the Chicago-based trucker’s video on his Truth Social account.

Trump just posted my video and picture on his Truth Social account, pretty fucken cool… God Bless America 🇺🇸 God bless Trump and God bless every Truck driver in this country Truckers for Trump 👇 pic.twitter.com/VhBNWxbHV6 — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 18, 2024

Trump also argued during a speech in Waterford Township, Mich., on Saturday night that even though union bosses may have thrown their backing to Biden, many of the union workers in the auto industry and elsewhere were planning to support him, which could prove to be a major game-changer in the battleground state.

“If we win Michigan, we win the election,” Trump said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

And while truckers may be planning to boycott the Big Apple, Trump himself is not, seeing an opportunity to flip the notoriously hostile territory, which also happens to be his old home turf.

In a recent interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump signaled that he saw New York as being fair game, due to the growing malaise over leftist policies—most notably, the Biden administration’s open-border crisis and the skyrocketing crime rates courtesy of George Soros-backed prosecutors like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose own dubious criminal trial against Trump is currently scheduled to begin on March 25.

“Nobody can believe what’s happened to New York,” Trump said in the Feb. 4 Sunday Morning Futures appearance. “The people of New York are angry—people that would have never voted for me because I’m a Republican.”

🇺🇸TRUMP: WE'RE GOING TO FLIP NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, NEW MEXICO, EVERYTHING "New York has changed a lot in the last two years. We have migrants all over the street. They're living on Madison Avenue. Nobody can believe what's happened to New York. The people of New York are angry.… pic.twitter.com/iwsTgRXQOc — Qingen Xu (@QingenXu) February 4, 2024

It was not immediately clear what impact the trucker boycott would have on those transporting busloads of illegals from border states to their final destinations in New York.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.