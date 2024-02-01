Quantcast
Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Truck Convoy Protesting Biden’s Open Border May Draw More than 700K People

'We’ve got Canadian truckers, moms and dads. We’ve got motorcycles. If people could bring horses they’d bring horses...'

Take Our Border Back convoy
Take Our Border Back convoy / IMAGE: @fordfischer via Twitter

(Headline USA) A trucker convoy protesting the Biden administration’s open-border policies said it expects to draw nearly 700,000 people to its rallies as it makes its way from Virginia to Eagle Pass, Texas, according to the New York Post.

The group, which calls itself the Take Our Border Back convoy, said they organized the trucking protest to draw attention to the border crisis and force the Biden administration to take action. Heading out from Virginia, the convoy stopped in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday and added several more trucks to the protest.

“To the naysayers: We’re just ordinary citizens, farmers, ranchers, retired police officers. Not crazy conspiracy theorists,” said organizer Kim Yeater. “It will be a peaceful assembly of Americans of all political classes and all ethnicities.”

The protest called to mind earlier convoys, the most notable of which was the Canadian Freedom Convoy, a protest over COVID shutdowns that wreaked havoc in the capital city of Ottawa in February 2022, prompting authoritarian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to freeze the protesters’ bank accounts, among other blatant violations of civil liberties.

An American counterpart, the People’s Convoy, made its way up to Washington, D.C. and proceeded to clog the capital Beltway for several days before fizzling out.

Yeater said that truckers weren’t the only ones participating in the border protest—nor were Americans the only participants.

“We’ve got Canadian truckers, moms and dads. We’ve got motorcycles. If people could bring horses they’d bring horses,” she said. “I know the numbers we are looking at are 700,000. I think it’ll possibly be bigger than that.”

A second convoy will depart from California this week and head to Yuma, Arizona, another area that has become a focal point of the border crisis.

Once they arrive, the Take Our Border Back convoy plans to hold a rally near the border in Eagle Pass. The goal of the demonstration is to “shine the spotlight on open borders and educate Americans of imminent dangers to all Americans,” Yeater said.

The organizer added that several Americans who have been directly impacted by the consequences of illegal immigration will be at the rally to share their stories.

“I have moms [who will speak on Saturday] speaking of children who died from fentanyl,” she said.

“I have one whose child was killed by an illegal immigrant who had crossed that border multiple times,” Yeater added. “She just left the cemetery yesterday, on what would have been his birthday.”

Yeater also warned that the convoy would not put up with “infiltrators” or “disruptors,” saying those who tried to interfere with the peaceful event would be “handed over to authorities.”

