Trump Sees Possibility of Flipping All 50 States

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he saw an opportunity to flip New York and several other states red, while teasing the possibility of rallies in New York City, Fox News reported.

After Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump if he believed the deep blue state could flip, Trump said that failures of the Democrat leadership during the Biden administration had set the stage for a political revolution and potential landslide like none seen since Ronald Reagan’s 1980 defeat of incumbent Democrat Jimmy Carter.

🇺🇸TRUMP: WE'RE GOING TO FLIP NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, NEW MEXICO, EVERYTHING "New York has changed a lot in the last two years. We have migrants all over the street. They're living on Madison Avenue. Nobody can believe what's happened to New York. The people of New York are angry.… pic.twitter.com/iwsTgRXQOc — Qingen Xu (@QingenXu) February 4, 2024

“Nobody can believe what’s happened to New York. The people of New York are angry—people that would have never voted for me because I’m a Republican,” Trump said, noting New Yorkers’ frustration with rising crime rates across the city and the ongoing immigration crisis.

“I mean, they’re Democrats. Their parents were Democrats. They would vote for Democrats,” he continued. “I think they’re going to vote for me. So I think we’re going to give New York a heavy shot.”

Trump—who is poised to potentially lose all of his New York real-estate holdings based on the caprices of leftist judge Arthur Engoron in the civil trial brought by state Attorney General Letitia James—said he might try to host rallies at Madison Square Garden and an undecided venue in the South Bronx.

Trump also expressed hope for a new wave of Republican voters in New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico and Minnesota.

“I’m not even sure that everything can’t be flipped,” he said.

Recent polls showed Trump ahead of Biden in several key swing states, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona.

🇺🇲 2024 GE: Bloomberg/Morning Consult WISCONSIN

Trump 49% (+5)

Biden 44%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

Trump 48% (+3)

Biden 45%

.

NEVADA

Trump 48% (+8)

Biden 40%

.

GEORGIA

Trump 49% (+8)

Biden 41%

.

MICHIGAN

Trump 47% (+5)

Biden 42%

.

NORTH CAROLINA

Trump 49% (+10)

Biden 39%

.

ARIZONA… pic.twitter.com/ncLG9FhC57 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 31, 2024

Richard Baris, director of Big Data Poll research group, said that Trump’s victories over the attempted sham trials will continue to bolster his public image.

“Everyone’s argument against Donald Trump has fallen away,” Baris said in an interview with Jack Posobiec’s Human Events.

“The electability argument… has evaporated, Baris added. “The illegal case… is failing, it’s collapsing. If you’re a Trump supporter, you have a lot to be happy about… It’s hard to get Donald Trump; this is the real Teflon Don.”