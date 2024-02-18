Quantcast
Mayor Says Calling Accused Kansas City Shooters ‘Thugs’ Is Racist

'I have seen this dog whistle time and again...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Quinton Lucas (Screenshot, KCMO's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, lectured Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, for rebuking the individuals accused of perpetrating a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs parade as “thugs,” claiming that such a term is a racial “dog whistle” against the black individuals.

“I certainly do think this was criminal activity, it’s lawlessness and I think that that’s troubling – but ‘thugs’ is a dog whistle in the most classic sense and I have seen this dog whistle time and again,” Lucas said during an interview with NPR-affiliated KCUR.

According to the Kansas City Star, the Democrat mayor’s comments came in response to the Republican governor’s remarks about the two black individuals involved in a dispute at a Super Bowl parade, resulting in gunfire that tragically claimed the life of a beloved mother and renowned DJ, with twenty-two others sustaining injuries.

During an interview on local radio station KCMO Talk Radio, Parson condemned the heinous actions of those responsible for the shooting. 

“You just got some absolutely, be careful what I say before I say something I’m gonna probably regret, but just a bunch of criminals, thugs out there, just killing people at an incident like that and attempting to kill all those people and created such chaos that people got hurt, being trampled,” Parson said on Thursday.

Local authorities arrested two teenagers on Friday in connection with the shooting. The unidentified teens remain in custody and could face additional charges, as indicated by a spokesperson for the Office of the Juvenile Officer in Jackson County, MO, who spoke to the New York Times.

The individuals may later be charged as adults pending the investigation. In the meantime, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated that her office is collaborating with juvenile court officers, who function as de facto prosecutors for underage individuals in Missouri, according to the Times. 

“Though we do not oversee or supervise the juvenile officers, we work closely with them,” Baker said in a statement. “We expect to be at future hearings regarding theses [sic] individuals who were charged today in Family Court. We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues.”

