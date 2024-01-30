Nutty E. Jean Carroll Reveals Plans for $83M Windfall: New Wardrobe, Fishing in France

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) On the heels of an $83.3 million verdict in her favor by a far-left New York court, serial rape accuser E. Jean Carroll joined MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to celebrate her defamation lawsuit victory against former President Donald Trump.

Carroll told a befuddled Maddow that she would not use her new windfall for feminist activism, but would instead spend it on luxury consumer goods, the Daily Mail reported.

“Using some of Trump’s money you’re about to get to help shore up women’s rights, do you know what that might be, what that might look like?” Maddow asked.

In response, Carroll said that she intended to take her girlfriends on a luxury shopping spree.

“First thing Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping,” she said. “We’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, what do you want? Penthouse? It’s yours Rachel!”

“That’s a joke,” noted lawyer Shawn Crowley nervously, who was on set with Carroll.

Carroll went on to suggest that she would take Maddow on a “fishing” expedition in France, to which the leftist MSNBC host replied that she would do it only if it advanced women’s rights.

Carroll also argued that her court victory might be a watershed moment, leading to “a new way of doing things in this country” due to her “indestructible team of lawyers.”

Carroll’s outlandish allegations involving a brief sexual encounter with Trump three decades ago were validated by a New York jury last year, despite numerous holes in her account and bizarre revalations about her lifestyle that called into question her credibility.

The jury said that her claims failed to meet the state’s legal standard for “rape” but nonetheless agreed that Trump, had sexually assaulted the former Elle magazine advice columnist and Manhattan socialite.

She again sued Trump for defamation, claiming that the then-president’s defense against the dubious allegations had damaged her reputation.

However, Carroll’s celebration may be premature, given that the case is still pending appeal.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, recently filed a letter with the federal court claiming that there may have been a mentor-apprentice relationship between the judge of the case, Lewis Kaplan, and prosecuting attorney Roberta Kaplan.

According to a Daily Mail report, both Kaplans worked at the same time for the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in the early 1990s.

Roberta Kaplan allegedly noted at the time that the elder Kaplan—of no relation—had been “like a mentor” to her.

Habba called the matter “particularly concerning” and noted that it could justify a new trial, especially in light of the “overtly hostile” treatment that Trump received from Lewis Kaplan.

Crowley, who was Carroll’s other lead attorney, previously clerked for the far-left, Bill Clinton-appointed judge.