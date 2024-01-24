Quantcast
Transgender Golfer on Course to Join Top Ladies Circuit, but Some Hazards Remain

'We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies...'

Hailey Davidson
Hailey Davidson / IMAGE: WKMG News 6 ClickOrlando via YouTube

(Matthew DoarnbergerHeadline USA) Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson was recently victorious at the NXXT Women’s Classic tournament.

With the win, Davidson is now this season’s leader in total points. That status could mean that the controversial golfer, who was born male, could be on the path to a spot on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour.

Despite the ongoing success, Davidson will now face several challenges in making it to that level.

“In light of recent events, we have initiated a poll among our tour players to gather their opinions on our gender policy,” said a statement from NXXT. “We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies.”

But it’s not just the opinions of other golfers that could be a roadblock to Davidson’s future in women’s golf, as NXXT went on to say:

“Furthermore, in maintaining the integrity of our standards, we have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

Davidson began hormone therapy in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021. Time will tell what kind of effect those actions will have on the golfer’s status with the tour.

The LPGA removed the requirement that a golfer had to be female at birth to compete on the tour in 2010. Since the NXXT is a smaller organization and attempting to send its best players to the LPGA level, similar rules were thus adopted.

Davidson, a native of Scotland, currently resides in Kissimmee, Florida. The golfer last competed as a man at a U.S. Open qualifier in 2015 and became the first male-born golfer to win a women’s event in 2021.

