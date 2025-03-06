Trans Terrorist Pleads Guilty to Sending Bombs to Federal Buildings

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Self-purported transgender inmate David Cassady, 55, a convicted violent rapist serving life behind bars at Phillips State Prison in Georgia, has pled guilty to sending bombs to federal buildings from prison.

“The Defendant agrees to the accuracy of the following facts … Between September 2019 and January 24, 2020, the Defendant constructed at least two destructive devices, namely bombs,” states a plea agreement filed on Tuesday.

“The Defendant mailed these destructive devices, namely bombs, to the United States Courthouse and Federal Building located at 222 W 7th Ave., Anchorage, Alaska, and to the Department of Justice located at 1400 New York Avenue NW, Washington DC,” the plea agreement states.

This stunning and brave woman has pled guilty to sending bombs to federal buildings "in retaliation for prison conditions."

“The Defendant provided a post-Miranda statement to law enforcement and admitted to mailing the bombs in retaliation for prison conditions and demanded prison officials comply with his demands.”

Cassady faces a 40-year prison sentence—though, again, he’s already serving life behind bars.

Ironically, the Justice Department was supporting Cassady’s lawsuit for a taxpayer funded sex change while he was under investigation for sending the bombs.

In other words, the DOJ filed an amicus brief in support of an inmate who apparently tried bombing the DOJ, according to the DOJ. To add a drop of stupidity, the DOJ refers to Cassady as a female in the sex-change litigation, but calls him a man in the bombing case.

It’s not clear whether the sex change will still move forward now that Donald Trump is President, given Trump’s executive order to cease federally funded sex changes for prisoners. Cassady has yet to receive the operation, and his case was recently stayed because one of the medical firms involved in the lawsuit is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

When the indictment was unsealed in April, WSB-TV in Atlanta revealed that Cassady sent a bomb to the widow of a man he sexually assaulted as a teenager.

“How is somebody who is in prison for life, for horrific acts against the community, how is possible that he can still terrorize members of the community from behind bars?” the widow reportedly said. “And now somehow, he was able to access all of this and mail it out of prison. Somebody needs to look at the bigger picture of who he is.”

Cassady isn’t the only trans bomber to receive DOJ support in a sex-change lawsuit. As Headline USA exclusively documented in 2023, former neo-Nazi bank robber Pete/Donna Langan, who has ties to the Oklahoma City bombing, reached a settlement with the DOJ to become the first federal inmate in history to receive a sex change.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.