Trans-Identifying Male Assaults TPUSA Students: ‘More Trans Violence’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An individual was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly beating two college students with a metal bike lock—likely in protest of their ties to the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA.

Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, a transgender-identified individual, was caught on video swinging the lock at Paige Neumann, the TPUSA chapter president at the University of Texas at Dallas and her secretary Grace.

The students were tabling on campus when the assault occurred.

Nguyen now faces charges of two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer and one count of assaulting a peace officer, according to the Dallas Observer.

The alleged perpetrator was also charged with resisting arrest and two counts of criminal mischief—all misdemeanors.

The outlet reported that Nguyen listed “Alyssa” as a preferred name in Collin County Jail records.

🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Collin County, Texas has made the arrest public. The attacker has been charged with multiple felonies and is identified as an Asian MALE named Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen. More trans violence.https://t.co/Ln05d6YTFd https://t.co/WXBUzp1WfL pic.twitter.com/Fs6mNhuixl — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2025

Nguyen does not have an attorney, and as of Wednesday evening, no bail amount had been set.

UT Dallas refused to confirm whether Nguyen is an active student, only confirming the alleged assault occurred on campus, the Dallas Observer reported.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk condemned the attack, calling out Nguyen’s use of violence to protest the organization’s presence at the university.

“Our TPUSA students are the tip of the spear on college campuses across the country. They are brave, strong, and resilient. Thank God for these amazing students,” Kirk wrote on X, where he shared footage of the assault.

In a separate post, Kirk reacted to Nguyen’s transgender identity, warning about “more trans violence,” seemingly referencing past violent attacks committed by trans-identifying individuals.