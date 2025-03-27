Quantcast
Thursday, March 27, 2025

Trans-Identifying Male Assaults TPUSA Students: ‘More Trans Violence’

'Our TPUSA students are the tip of the spear on college campuses across the country. They are brave, strong, and resilient...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An individual was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly beating two college students with a metal bike lock—likely in protest of their ties to the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA. 

Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, a transgender-identified individual, was caught on video swinging the lock at Paige Neumann, the TPUSA chapter president at the University of Texas at Dallas and her secretary Grace.

The students were tabling on campus when the assault occurred. 

Nguyen now faces charges of two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of attempting to take a weapon from an officer and one count of assaulting a peace officer, according to the Dallas Observer 

The alleged perpetrator was also charged with resisting arrest and two counts of criminal mischief—all misdemeanors.

The outlet reported that Nguyen listed “Alyssa” as a preferred name in Collin County Jail records. 

Nguyen does not have an attorney, and as of Wednesday evening, no bail amount had been set. 

UT Dallas refused to confirm whether Nguyen is an active student, only confirming the alleged assault occurred on campus, the Dallas Observer reported. 

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk condemned the attack, calling out Nguyen’s use of violence to protest the organization’s presence at the university. 

“Our TPUSA students are the tip of the spear on college campuses across the country. They are brave, strong, and resilient. Thank God for these amazing students,” Kirk wrote on X, where he shared footage of the assault. 

In a separate post, Kirk reacted to Nguyen’s transgender identity, warning about “more trans violence,” seemingly referencing past violent attacks committed by trans-identifying individuals.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MTG Rips Foreign Reporter, Tells Her to Cover Migrant Rape Back Home
Next article
Fatty on a 4-Wheeler Arrested for Ramming a Tesla

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com