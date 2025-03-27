MTG Rips Foreign Reporter, Tells Her to Cover Migrant Rape Back Home

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shut down a British reporter who attempted to press her on whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should resign over a texting scandal. Greene bluntly told the reporter to “go back” to her country and report on its own issues.

Greene made the fiery comments during a press conference on Republican efforts to cut taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS—both leftist-biased outlets accused of misleading reporting.

But some reporters were uninterested, focusing instead on the Trump administration’s mistaken inclusion of Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic and anti-Trump activist, in a Signal group chat discussing an airstrike against the Houthis.

“Should the Defense Secretary…” began Sky News reporter Martha Kelner, before Greene cut her off to ask, “What country are you from?”

“From the U.K.,” Kelner replied.

“Okay, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem? You should care about your own borders,” Greene shot back.

As the reporter tried to continue, Greene didn’t let up.

“Let me tell you something, do you care about people from your country? What about all the women that are raped by migrants?” she asked.

The Georgia Republican then turned to an American reporter, who asked, “Thank you, I’m an American and I’d like to hear your answer to what she’s asking.”

“I’m not answering her question because I don’t care about her network,” Greene responded.

Greene’s remarks came as the legacy media ramped up attacks on President Donald Trump, accusing him of sharing classified information with Goldberg via the Signal chat.

The group chat, created by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, was meant for Trump officials—including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—to discuss the airstrike.

Trump has dismissed the criticism, saying his officials have learned their lesson.