Thursday, March 27, 2025

Fatty on a 4-Wheeler Arrested for Ramming a Tesla

'He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail as the investigation continues...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Texas man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly ramming his mini four-wheeler into several Tesla vehicles in separate incidents, according to law enforcement officials. 

Demarkeyun M. Cox, 33, was busted after security footage captured him allegedly ramming a Tesla at full speed with his four-wheeler.

The video, shared on X by journalist Andy Ngo, showed Cox aggressively maneuvering the four-wheeler, with his large frame visible as he drove. He was wearing an oversized blue shirt, dark sweatpants, and carrying a backpack filled with unknown items. 

The Texarkana Texas Police Department stated on Facebook that Cox was charged with one count of felony Criminal Mischief and Failure to Identify.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Golden Palace restaurant on Summerhill Road. When officers responded to a 911 call, they received another report of a similar incident at a Lowe’s parking lot. 

Shortly after, Officer Blake Lummus spotted Cox riding the mini four-wheeler. Although Cox provided Lummus with a false name, he was eventually identified and arrested. 

After Cox’s arrest, law enforcement authorities received a third report of damage to another Tesla near Genesis Prime Care. Officers are working to determine whether Cox is responsible for these incidents as well.  

“If they determine he is, additional charges may be filed,” the Texarkana Texas Police Department said. “He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail as the investigation continues.” 

Police have not yet revealed if Cox’s actions are related to widespread leftist campaigns against Elon Musk, who owns Tesla and is supporting President Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative. 

The DOJ has warned that individuals committing crimes to protest Musk’s role in DOGE could be charged as domestic terrorists, as their actions aim to intimidate Musk, who is effectively a government official.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars.”

Numerous videos have captured individuals vandalizing Teslas, including one person who was caught inserting his fingers into his anus and then rubbing them on a Cybertruck, one of Tesla’s models. 

