Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Trans Child Kidnapper Walks Free Thanks to Controversial Law

Doctors declared Galligan mentally incompetent, leading prosecutors to request the charges be dismissed...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
LGBT
The Left promotes radical transgender politics. / IMAGE: The Heritage Foundation via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A transgender registered sex offender will avoid prison after attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old child, thanks to a controversial Colorado law shielding certain offenders.

Solomon Galligan, 33, was caught on surveillance video chasing the child at recess in April 2024 at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora. Galligan, who now calls himself “Carmen,” failed to snatch the boy but was charged with attempted kidnapping.

However, doctors declared Galligan mentally incompetent, leading prosecutors to request the charges be dismissed, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Under a 2024 amendment to Colorado’s competency law, Galligan cannot be “restored” to competency, meaning the criminal case was dead on arrival.

Galligan, who now calls himself “Carmen,” was charged with attempted kidnapping, however,.

The outlet noted that the accused attempted kidnapper’s charges were dismissed because Galligan can’t be  “restored” to competency, meaning  that Galligan will be back in the streets, according to Colorado prosecutor Ryan Brackley.

“Someone could ask that she be put into a more long term, secure facility, but because the criminal case had to be dismissed, that’s not something that we have any control over anymore. And that’s why we find the statute deficient,” Brackley said, referring to the law.

“What we would like to avoid in this case … is the tendency for it to be a revolving door through the criminal justice system, into the civil justice system and back to the criminal justice system without any meaningful secure mental health treatment,” he added.

A spokesperson for the 18th District Attorney’s Office said that the self-identified transgender individual is now at a care facility but couldn’t offer any assurance he will be kept permanently confined.

“Given Galligan’s documented history of mental illness and previous criminal cases, we are hopeful they will remain in an in-patient treatment center for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson said.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man who Fired a Shotgun Outside a New York Synagogue Gets 10 Years in Prison
Next article
FBI Ignored Dem Whistleblower on Schiff’s Alleged Criminal Leaks to Smear Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com