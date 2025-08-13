Trans Child Kidnapper Walks Free Thanks to Controversial Law

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A transgender registered sex offender will avoid prison after attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old child, thanks to a controversial Colorado law shielding certain offenders.

Solomon Galligan, 33, was caught on surveillance video chasing the child at recess in April 2024 at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora. Galligan, who now calls himself “Carmen,” failed to snatch the boy but was charged with attempted kidnapping.

However, doctors declared Galligan mentally incompetent, leading prosecutors to request the charges be dismissed, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Andy Ngo investigates: On April 19, a male attempted to abduct a child at Black Forest Hills Elementary in Auroro, Colo. Aurora Police say that suspect is Solomon Galligan, who is a convicted sex offender. The mugshot and second-degree kidnapping arrest has gone viral, but I did… pic.twitter.com/gw7tWTpSEB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 22, 2024

Under a 2024 amendment to Colorado’s competency law, Galligan cannot be “restored” to competency, meaning the criminal case was dead on arrival.

The outlet noted that the accused attempted kidnapper’s charges were dismissed because Galligan can’t be “restored” to competency, meaning that Galligan will be back in the streets, according to Colorado prosecutor Ryan Brackley.

“Someone could ask that she be put into a more long term, secure facility, but because the criminal case had to be dismissed, that’s not something that we have any control over anymore. And that’s why we find the statute deficient,” Brackley said, referring to the law.

“What we would like to avoid in this case … is the tendency for it to be a revolving door through the criminal justice system, into the civil justice system and back to the criminal justice system without any meaningful secure mental health treatment,” he added.

A spokesperson for the 18th District Attorney’s Office said that the self-identified transgender individual is now at a care facility but couldn’t offer any assurance he will be kept permanently confined.

“Given Galligan’s documented history of mental illness and previous criminal cases, we are hopeful they will remain in an in-patient treatment center for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson said.