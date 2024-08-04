Tim Scott Shares Wedding Update and ‘Wrong Time’ Challenges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., announced on Twitter that he married his fiancée, Mindy Noce, at Seacoast Church on Saturday.

Scott and Noce got engaged in January 2024, when he was considered a potential running mate for President Donald Trump’s 2024 ticket.

“Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote. “Mindy, you’ve made me the happiest man alive. I love you.”

Tonight, we promised to cherish and nourish each other and our marriage for the rest of our lives. Mindy, you've made me the happiest man alive. I love you. "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate." Matthew 19:6 pic.twitter.com/tRjlffL0EE — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) August 4, 2024

The 58-year-old senator shared photos of his wedding, including a picture of him with his new wife and another of the couple at the altar as they took their vows.

Scott, who had never been married before and has no children, blamed this on his political aspirations.

“Like everybody else, I think we pretty selfishly want what we want,” he said during an interview with The Post and Courier.

“I think marriage helps you understand that maybe it’s not the only mission on the planet to get what you want, but it is to help others enjoy the journey of life, as well to be an ambassador of hope,” he added.

Scott said the timing of the wedding was perfect. “Part of the blessing for me was not getting married before now,” he said. “Right girl, wrong time is a mess. Wrong girl, right time is chaos.”

Several Republican figures attended the wedding, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Sens. John Thune, R-S.D.; John Barrasso, R-Wy.; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

According to The Post and Courier, Noce is an interior designer. She previously accompanied Scott in cable news interviews while the senator publicly auditioned for the vice presidency.

Trump ultimately chose Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate. Vance, a staunch America First conservative who assumed public office in January 2023.